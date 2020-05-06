Top Hizbul terrorist with Rs 12 lakh bounty cornered in J&K's Awantipora

After killing a terrorist in the Awantipora sector of the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have a cornered a top terrorist in the area after an overnight operation.

The terrorist has been identified as as Riyaz Naikoo - a top Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen commander. He carries a bounty of Rs 12 lakh on his head.

If the security forces are able to arrested or eliminate Naikoo in the encounter, it will be a major blow to the local terror groups active in the area, especially Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen.

The operation began on Tuesday night after the forces received a tip-off about the presence of a top terrorist in the area. This is the third anti-terror operation of Tuesday.

Earlier today, one terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in the Sharsali area of Khrew Panpore in the Southern part of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"In another operation launched by Awantipur district police along with SFs at Sarshali Khrew,an encounter started last night. The target house was kept under cordon later and the search is going on now at the target house. Details shall follow," J&K police tweeted.