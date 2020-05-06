Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo with Rs 12 lakh bounty killed in J&K's Awantipora

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora eliminated a top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander on Wednesday.

The terrorist has been identified as Riyaz Naikoo and he carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head. His elimination is a major blow to the local terror groups active in the area, especially Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen.

Naikoo was born in April 1985 in Beighpora village of Awantipora tehsil in Pulwama district and picked up the gun at the age of 33. He was a mathematics teacher in a private school.

The operation began on Tuesday night after the forces received a tip-off about the presence of Naikoo in the area.

As per the information, Naikoo was the Hizbul Mujahideen Chief in Kashmir and was categorized as A++ in the security forces' list of Top Militant Commanders in Valley. He is reported to be one of the most dreaded Hizbul Commanders operating in Kashmir.

The terrorist promoted Pakistani propaganda and was a supporter of Pakistan in Kashmir. He was involved in several murder cases, including the murder of policemen. Naikoo had also released many videos and audios threatening informers and local policemen to stay away from anti-militancy operations.

He was also said to have massive support of Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

In the past few days, anti-terror operations against the terrorists have been intensified.

Earlier today, one terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in the Sharsali area of Khrew Panpore in the Southern part of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"In another operation launched by Awantipur district police along with SFs at Sarshali Khrew, an encounter started last night. The target house was kept under cordon later and the search is going on now at the target house. Details shall follow," J&K police tweeted.