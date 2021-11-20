Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The terrorist was identified as Mudasir Wagay.

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Ashmuji area of the Kulgam district in South Kashmir on Saturday (November 20).

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice (sic)"

A police officer identified the terrorist as top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Mudasir Wagay of Malwan village of Kulgam, who was active since August 2018 and was in A+ category of police.

Earlier on input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation. He added as the searching team cordoned the suspected spot, an exchange of fire happened and the encounter started.

Earlier, Kashmir zone police tweeted, “Encounter has started at Ashmuji area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

On Thursday (November 17), in two encounters in Kulgam, security forces had killed five terrorists - two from TRF and three from Hizbul Mujahideen.