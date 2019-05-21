Top Deoband cleric urges Muslims to play for 'favourable results'

Hours after the exit poll results showed that NDA is coming back to power with a comfortable majority, a top Deoband cleric has urged Muslims to pray so that the final result is favourable for 'nation's interest'.

Darool Uloom Deoband's senior cleric, Mufti Mehmood Hasan Bulandsahari has requested Muslims to pray saying that it is important to do so for the protection of 'Muslims, mosques and teachers'. 'He also said that in the holy month of Ramzan, no one knows whose prayer may get accepted which can lead to betterment of the country.

Hence the senior cleric has urged all faithful to hold a special prayer for 'favourable result' post their normal prayer schedule. Reportedly, Deoband clerics have welcomed the suggestion to offer prayer for a result that is for the 'betterment of the country'. The prayers which started on 20th will go on till 23rd hoping that the result is favourable in 'national interest'.

It is probably not a hard guess to make about what exactly the Deoband Mufti believes is the 'favourable verdict' for Muslims, considering he said about being concerned about the result. Opposition parties have firmly rejected the exit polls claiming that they have been wrong in the past and the voice of the silent voters haven't been accounted for by the pollsters.

NDA on the other hand, have welcomed the trend which shows them almost getting same as 2014. The final results will be out on 23rd May, but till then Mufti's appeal for praying for the sake of 'national interest' will remain valid.