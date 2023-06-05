Top 8 Resume Writing Services in India

Resume writing services are professional companies that specialize in creating, optimizing, and enhancing resumes. These services aim to help job seekers present their qualifications, skills, and experiences in the most compelling way possible. These professionals understand the dynamics of the job market and possess expertise in crafting resumes that align with industry standards and employer expectations.

Resume writing services offer a range of services tailored to meet the specific needs of their clients. Some common services provided include:

Resume Writing: Professional resume writers collaborate with clients to gather information about their backgrounds, skills, and career goals. Based on this information, they create customized resumes that highlight the individual's strengths and accomplishments. These resumes are designed to make a positive first impression and capture the attention of hiring managers.

Resume Editing and Proofreading: Resume writing services also offer editing and proofreading assistance. They review and refine existing resumes to ensure they are error-free, well-structured, and optimized for readability. This includes checking for spelling and grammar errors, improving sentence structure, and enhancing overall clarity.

Resume Optimization for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS): Many companies use ATS software to screen resumes before they reach human recruiters. Resume writing services are familiar with ATS requirements and can optimize resumes accordingly. They use appropriate keywords, formatting techniques, and section organization to ensure that the resume passes through these automated filters and reaches the hands of recruiters.

LinkedIn Profile Development: In today's digital age, LinkedIn has become an essential platform for professional networking and job searching. Resume writing services often assist in creating or enhancing LinkedIn profiles to maximize visibility and attract potential employers. They optimize profiles with relevant keywords, craft engaging summaries, and highlight key skills and experiences.

Cover Letter Writing: A well-written cover letter complements a resume and helps job seekers stand out. Resume writing services can assist in creating persuasive cover letters tailored to specific job applications. These cover letters effectively communicate an individual's qualifications and enthusiasm for the position, increasing the chances of being invited for an interview.

Career Consultation and Coaching: Some resume writing services offer additional career consultation and coaching services. They guide job search strategies, interview preparation, and career development. These services empower individuals to make informed decisions and successfully navigate their career paths.

Resume writing services are valuable resources for individuals who want to make a strong impression on potential employers. By leveraging their expertise, job seekers can ensure that their resumes effectively showcase their skills and qualifications, increasing their chances of securing interviews and ultimately landing their desired job opportunities.

Importance of a professionally written resume:

You probably spend months searching for jobs but don’t even get an interview call. This is because your resume did not do the work. It probably did not pass the ATS or got rejected in the manual screening. There could be many other reasons as well (think of Covid, downsizing, recession, etc.) but generally good candidates always find an interview call. This is where professionally written CVs come in:

Create a solid first impression: A resume is the first impression a potential employer has of a job candidate. After all, they meet you only after they have reviewed your resume. A professionally done resume allows employers to quickly assess a candidate's qualifications and determine if they meet the requirements for a particular role. A well-crafted resume can create a positive first impression and increase the chances of securing an interview.

Highlight your skills and experience: A resume developed by professional CV writers provides a concise summary of your skills, experience, and accomplishments. It highlights the most relevant aspects of your background that align with the requirements of a job. By presenting a clear and organized overview of qualifications, a resume helps employers evaluate a candidate's potential fit for the position.

Applicant Screening: Employers receive numerous applications for each job opening, and resumes are used as a screening tool to shortlist candidates for further consideration. Hiring managers often review resumes to identify individuals who possess the desired skills and experiences. An effective resume helps candidates stand out among the competition and increases the likelihood of being selected for an interview.

Customization for Job Applications: A professional resume writer is well-equipped to tailor your resume to specific job applications. Customizing the content and highlighting relevant skills and experiences, help you demonstrate your suitability for a particular role. Customization shows employers that you have taken the time to understand the job requirements and are genuinely interested in the position. This makes you stand apart from the candidates that use one generic resume for all positions.

Showcasing Achievements and Results: A resume allows candidates to showcase their achievements, such as projects completed, targets met, awards received, or any other notable accomplishments. Including specific achievements helps to demonstrate the candidate's abilities and the impact they can make in a professional setting.

Professionalism and Attention to Detail: A well-structured and error-free resume demonstrates professionalism and attention to detail, qualities that are highly valued by employers. You might miss out on tiny details that influence your selection for the job profile but professional resume writers won ’ t. A polished resume reflects a candidate's commitment to presenting themselves in the best possible light and can contribute to a positive perception of their work ethic and professionalism.

Resume as per the latest industry trends: Resume writers are equipped with industry trends and know what works for each profile. They ensure that your resume is not outdated in terms of both format and content, thus helping you land a job faster.

Formatting and design expertise: Resume writing companies not only focus on the content but also the visual appeal of your resume. They are well-versed in various resume formats and designs, enabling them to present your information in a visually appealing and organized manner. By employing strategic formatting techniques, they can draw attention to important details, such as your accomplishments and skills. An aesthetically pleasing and well-structured resume increases readability and creates a positive impression on hiring managers.

Time and Energy Savings: Crafting a compelling resume requires time, effort, and attention to detail. Resume writing services alleviate this burden by taking the responsibility off your shoulders. By outsourcing this task to professionals, you can save valuable time and energy that can be utilized in other aspects of your job search. Resume writing companies streamline the process, ensuring that your resume is prepared efficiently while you focus on networking, interview preparation, and other crucial activities

How to select the right resume writing service

Not everyone possesses the expertise to create an effective resume that captures the attention of hiring managers. This is where resume writing services come into play. With numerous options available, choosing the right resume-writing service can be overwhelming.

Assess your needs and goals: Before diving into the selection process, take a step back and assess your specific needs and career goals. Consider your industry, level of experience, and the type of position you are targeting. This self-reflection will help you identify the specific services and expertise you require from a resume-writing service. Understanding your goals will also enable you to communicate your expectations effectively and ensure that the chosen service can meet them.

Research and check their reputation: Conduct thorough research on different resume writing services to gauge their reputation and credibility. Explore their websites, read client testimonials, and search for independent reviews. Look for services that have a proven track record of delivering high-quality resumes and satisfied customers. It's also helpful to check if the service has experience in your industry or profession, as this ensures they understand the nuances and requirements specific to your field.

Ensure professional expertise and credentials: When evaluating resume writing services, consider the expertise and credentials of their writers. Look for services that employ certified resume writers who have undergone professional training and possess relevant certifications (e.g., Certified Professional Resume Writer – CPRW for writers in the US). These credentials demonstrate their commitment to upholding industry standards and staying updated on best practices. Additionally, check if the writers have experience in your field or specialization, as this expertise will enhance the quality of your resume. Prefer writers or companies which deal with senior and executive management profiles since these are the highest-level resumes one can write.

Check samples and portfolio: Review samples and a portfolio of a resume writing service can provide valuable insights into their capabilities and style. Look for services that showcase their previous work, demonstrating their ability to create compelling resumes. Assess the quality, formatting, and content of the samples to ensure they align with your expectations. A diverse portfolio that showcases a range of industries and job levels indicates versatility and adaptability.

Customization and Personalization: One key aspect of a reliable resume writing service is its commitment to customization and personalization. A cookie-cutter approach may not effectively highlight your unique qualifications. Ensure that the service offers a personalized experience, where the writer takes the time to understand your specific career goals, skills, and experiences. This individualized approach will result in a tailored resume that resonates with potential employers.

Remember, choosing the right resume writing service is a personal decision based on your individual goals, industry, and specific needs. Take the time to evaluate and compare the options available to find a service that aligns with your expectations and can help you create a compelling resume.

Top 8 Resume Writing Services in India

Get Set Resumes (GetSetResumes.com)

GetSetResumes.com is one of the oldest and genuine resume-writing companies in India. They employ talented resume writers who develop professional resumes particularly catering to mid-senior and senior-CXO level executives. The company's excellence has garnered recognition in reputable media outlets like The Times of India and The Indian Express.

Get Set Resumes offer a range of services encompassing not only resumes and CVs but also cover letters, LinkedIn profiles, selection criteria documents, essays, press kit introductions, and various other offerings. Their clientele extends beyond India, serving individuals from countries such as the United States, Australia, Gulf Nations, and the Eurozone. This global reach is a testament to the company's expertise and reputation. The company mostly deals with Senior and Executive Management level resumes and clients.

Services start at INR 1299

Get your resume here: https://www.getsetresumes.com/

Naukri.com resume writing:

Naukri.com is a job search site. As a part of their service portfolio, they offer professional resume writing services that aim to assist individuals in showcasing their unique qualifications and skills in the competitive job market. Their team of seasoned writers specializes in crafting personalized resumes that help candidates differentiate themselves and make an impression on potential employers.

Services start at INR 1653

Get your resume here: resume.naukri.com

Excel CV

Based in Mumbai, Excel CV seems like a reputable resume-writing service that offers online assistance to clients nationwide. The company takes pride in delivering resumes and CVs that align with client's expectations, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Excel CV distinguishes itself by avoiding the use of templates, instead focusing on crafting each resume from scratch. Their website is user-friendly and facilitates easy communication with the team. Testimonials from satisfied clients are prominently displayed on the front page, further endorsing the quality of their services.

Services start at INR 5999

Get your resume here: www.excelcv.com

Avon resumes:

Avon Resumes brings 10+ years of experience in providing writing services in India. Here qualified writers are known for assisting individuals across various job sectors in creating effective resumes and CVs. Avon Resumes offers a range of packages that go beyond resume writing, including CV development and interview preparation assistance.

A simple Google search and the testimonials featured on their website testify to the quality of their work. Avon Resumes proudly claims to have served the highest number of clients in the Resume Writing industry. They have mixed reviews on Google.

Services start at INR 2359

Get your resume here: www.avonresumes.com

Fast Resumes

Fast Resumes has developed resumes for 10,000+ job seekers in India, from Bankers to Engineers to Marketers and Doctors. With services like resume writing, visual resume development, and LinkedIn profile writing, they boast a customer satisfaction score of 96% CSAT Score. They have a positive rating of 4.9 on Google with almost all positive reviews.

With their professionally written documents, they promise to take you to the interview table faster while offering one year of resume editing support as a part of their package.

Services start at INR 999

Get your resume here: https://www.fastresumes.in

CV Designer

The founding team of CV Designer brings along 19 years of experience in recruitment and learning development. They bank on the extensive knowledge of how recruiters perceive resumes and use the same to create resumes for their clients. They offer services like resume writing, cover letter writing, and LinkedIn profile writing.

They have clients from India, and other countries as well. CVDesigner focuses on format and template beautification..

Services start at INR 9999

Get your resume here: cvdesigner.in

WriteRight

Unlike others, WriteRight is not a specialized resume-writing service. It offers a range of content writing services including blogs, website content along with writing professional documents. In the professional documentation space, their services include resume writing and SOP writing among others. Their team of expert writers ensures that they provide you with a resume that will help to establish a connection with prospective employers.

Get your resume here: www.write-right.in/resume-writing-services

Writrox

With over 9 years of experience in the industry, they are a group of skilled Resume Writers based in India. Their expertise covers various professional categories including HR, IT Sector, Infrastructure, and Real Estate. They state that their goal is to offer top-notch services that contribute to your personal and professional growth, empowering you to build a robust future.

They specialize in Visual Resume Writing and believe that visual resumes are a powerful tool that enhances your chances of being hired by up to 40%. They help you maximize your interview opportunities by leveraging their Industry-Specific and Job-Oriented CV writing services.

Get your resume here: writrox.com

Make my resume

With a wealth of expertise spanning over two decades in HR, Recruitment, and Resume Writing, Make My Resume possesses extensive experience in transforming resumes. Their impact has reached numerous individuals across more than 30 countries, with their services currently available in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Pune.

Their comprehensive range of services includes crafting professional resumes, visual resumes, and international resumes, optimizing LinkedIn profiles, composing cover letters, developing CXO resumes, and providing valuable assistance in preparing clients for mock interviews.

Services start at: INR 1199

Get your resume here: makemyresume.co.in

That’s about it.

A good resume can open the gates of new opportunities for you immediately. In the age of AI, the difference in hiring will depend on good vs great resumes because almost anyone can make a resume today using AI tools. An average service will do just that. A good resume writing service, on the other hand, will create a personalized resume that is better than what an AI can come up with. Talk to each of these services before you select any one to go ahead with.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)