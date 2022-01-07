Top 5 young entrepreneurs to look out for in 2022

#1 Tilak Mehta – Papers and Parcels

One of the youngest entrepreneurs of India who gained success even before turning 18 is Tilak Mehta. He is the founder of ‘Papers and Parcels’–an app-based digital courier company that provides one-day parcel services. He collaborated with the Mumbai Dabbawalas to ensure the same-day delivery of goods at a low cost within the region of Mumbai. With the rapid increase in e-commerce delivery systems are becoming more and more important .

#2 Ranveer Arora Allahbadia – Monk-E

Ranveer Arora Allahbadia is currently one of the most famous Indian YouTuber, fitness coach, and social media influencer who developed and started his own YouTube channel–Beer Biceps in 2014. He posts various inspirational and motivational vlogs on his channel with content based on fitness, yoga, nutrition, career, financial advice, relationship advice, and many other topics which makes him one of entrepreneur we look forward to

# Faraaz Irfan Chapra – Chapra Capital / Sirius-A Securities

Faraaz Irfan Chapra is amongst the most successful young Investment bankers who have established themselves in this Sharks-Only kind of market. His Company Jointly run by his father Irfan Chapra has established strong roots in the areas of Venture Capital, Fundraising, Portfolio Management and Private Equity. He also receives tremendous love on is social media regarding his advice and research. In this era where all the young entrepreneurs are trying to set up Startup’s , Faraaz is working towards creating an investment bank which provides capital to this every growing start-up industry

#4 Basudha Shrivastav : ExpressEarth Digital Services

Basudha Shrivastav co-founded Expres Earth Digital services, a travel agency that takes care of all your travel needs, in 2015. Her co-found Himanshu Narula was also her schoolmate. Both of them were interested in starting a venture in travel. This is why they quit their jobs and jumped into entrepreneurship and marriage. Express Earth takes care of all your travel needs, from hotels, cars, flights, insurance, and more for both B2B and B2C clients. However the last couple of years have been a little muted for her but with things getting better 2022 is looking good for her

#5 Trishneet Arora – TAC Security

Trishneet Arora is one of the young entrepreneurs in India, who is also an ethical hacker. He is the founder as well as CEO of TAC Security Solutions that helps in preventing and investigating cybercrimes. Trishneet learned the skill of ethical hacking as a teenager after dropping out of school, and even wrote a book about it called “The Hacking Era.” Soon after, he began working for the Indian police on cyber-crime cases, and the Punjab police approached him to deliver a training session on cyber-crime investigation and forensics .

With data privacy being the new-tech agenda forthcoming years look very attractive for this entrepreneur.

-Brand Desk Content