Cricket, considered a gentleman’s game, can trigger fierce rivalries that go past the sport itself. These legendary clashes are not just about bat and ball, they are deeply connected in history, culture, and pride. From ‘The Ashes’ between England and Australia to the mother of all cricket encounters aka India versus Pakistan, these rivalries have become global events.

The Trans-Tasman rivalry between Australia and New Zealand is built on geographic borders and a friendly yet tense sporting culture. Meanwhile, England and South Africa also has a legacy of competition, with history and an effort to be better than the other.

These rivalries are more than just about winning, as they display the spirit of cricket. In the end, what divides these teams is also what gets them together is the sheer love and passion for the game.

3. India-Australia

In recent times one rivalry that has gained maximum attention is the India-Australia contests. While their first Test encounter was back in 1947, the last two decades have produced some iconic moments.

Notably, Australia has won 143 of the 295 matches played across formats against India. In the World Cups, their victories over India in the 2003 and 2023 finals reflect their brilliance. However, India has been equally impressive in T20 World Cups, winning four of six matches, including their 2007 and 2024 title campaigns. The Champions Trophy and World Test Championship have also seen closely fought games, with Australia holding a slight advantage in Tests.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), introduced in 1996, has added another factor of drama to this rivalry. India scripted historic series wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21. In the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the Baggy Greens finally broke India's decade-long record on Australian soil, defeating them by a 3-1 margin. To witness the intense battles, fans across the globe remained updated with live cricket score via their TV screens, mobile phones, and cricket scoring apps, respectively.

2. Australia vs England

The Australia vs England cricket rivalry is one of the most intense and historic contests in the sport, with The Ashes standing at the top of it. Dating back to 1882, the rivalry began when Australia defeated England at The Oval, leading to a notice that declared the "death" of English cricket. Fans all around the world glue

Test cricket’s longest-running rivalry has produced countless legendary moments, from the legendary Don Bradman’s batting dominance to Shane Warne’s "Ball of the Century." The infamous “Bodyline” series of 1932-33, England’s dramatic 2005 triumph, and Australia’s influence from 1989 to 2002 further proves the legendary status of a terrific rivalry.

Except for the longest format of the game, Australia and England have matched up in major white-ball matches, including England’s victory in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Controversies, like David Warner’s altercation with Joe Root in 2013, and Kevin Pietersen's on-field spat with Mitchell Johnson in 2014 have added to the dramatic moments between the two. These two cricketing nations have been put in the same group in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and are scheduled to play on February 22, 2025, in Lahore.

1. India vs Pakistan

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is more than just a game and whenever these two lock horns it becomes the biggest cricket news. The rivalry is a clash of history, politics, and national pride. When these two nations face off, the atmosphere becomes electrifying.

The historic rivalry comes from the strained diplomatic ties between the two nations after the partition of 1947. On the field, Pakistan leads in overall head-to-head records in Tests (12-9) and ODIs (73-56), but India dominates in ICC tournaments and the T20Is (9-3). In World Cups, Pakistan has only beaten India once in 15 encounters, with the latter holding an 8-0 lead in ODI World Cups.

Javed Miandad’s last-ball six, Sachin Tendulkar’s brilliance against Shoaib Akhtar, and Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup heroics are some of the iconic moments of the iconic rivalry. Recently Netflix premiered the most-anticipated documentary series, 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' on February 7, 2025, the series took an in-depth look at cricket’s most passionate and historic rivalries. Meanwhile, both these sides are all set to once again take on each other in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on February 23, 2025.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)