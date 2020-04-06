Headlines

Top 20 districts in India where COVID-19 cases are on the rise

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,000 on Monday

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 06, 2020, 03:57 PM IST

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, Zee Media Newsroom's research team has compiled all available data and is carefully analysing the virus outbreak's trend in the country. According to data sourced from the Union Ministry of Health, our team has formulated places in the country where the number of COVID-19 cases seems to be on the rise.

Here is a list of states, and subsequently, the top 20 districts in India where the number of positive cases of COVID-19 infection is on the rise, as per data sourced from the Health Ministry on April 6:

The district where the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases have been reported is South Delhi. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the problem is not of money but the availability of medical protection kits for healthcare professionals fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Reports have been received of doctors and nurses who were treating COVID-19 positive patients, in turn testing positive for coronavirus due to lack of efficient protection.With 690 cases and 45 deaths, Maharashtra is the most affected state in the country, followed by Delhi (503 cases, 7 deaths), Tamil Nadu (571 cases, 5 deaths), Telanagana (321 cases, 7 deaths) and Kerala (314 cases, 2 deaths), according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the meeting on this day.The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,000 on Monday with 109 recorded deaths, the government data showed. As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 291 people have been cured of the disease and discharged.

