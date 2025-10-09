Top 10 richest Indians and their educational qualifications: The wealthiest is not from IIT, IIM or IISC, is from...

India’s top billionaires come from diverse educational backgrounds, blending degrees with innovative thinking. From Mukesh Ambani’s MBA dropout story to young entrepreneurs like Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto, their unique paths highlight the evolving role of education in shaping entrepreneurial success.

India’s billionaire landscape is a unique blend of youthful innovation and seasoned enterprise. From the young, tech-savvy founders like Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto to established business magnates such as Mukesh Ambani, these individuals not only amassed fortunes but also followed diverse educational journeys that have shaped their professional success. The 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, a report compiled by M3M India in collaboration with the Hurun Research Institute, highlights the varied educational backgrounds of the country’s wealthiest individuals. Here’s a closer look at how these billionaires’ academic paths contributed to their rise.

Mukesh Ambani

At the helm of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani is one of India’s wealthiest individuals, with a net worth touching Rs 9.55 lakh crore. His academic journey began at Hill Grange High School in Mumbai, followed by a degree in Science and Engineering from the University of Mumbai. He later pursued an MBA at Stanford University but chose to drop out to join his father’s business. Under his leadership, Reliance has expanded into diverse sectors, including telecom and retail, cementing Ambani’s position as a global business titan.

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, another industry giant, took an unconventional route. After attending Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya school in Ahmedabad, Adani left school at the age of 16 to explore business opportunities. He briefly enrolled in Gujarat University for a degree in commerce but dropped out after the second year to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions. Today, his business empire spans ports, energy, and infrastructure.

Cyrus S. Poonawalla

The founder of the Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla’s educational background that reflects his deep commitment to science. He completed his schooling at Pune’s Bishop’s School and earned a degree in commerce from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce. Later, he earned a PhD in 1988 from Pune University, with a thesis focused on improving the technology behind anti-toxins. His academic achievements have been recognised globally, with honorary doctorates from Oxford and the University of Massachusetts.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the chairperson of HCL Technologies, is another prime example of how education has been pivotal to success. She completed her undergraduate degree in Communications from Northwestern University and went on to earn an MBA from the prestigious Kellogg School of Management. Her contributions to both business and society have earned her multiple accolades, including the Schaffner Award from Kellogg for her societal impact.

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, has a strong academic foundation, having completed his bachelor’s degree from HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He further pursued an MBA at the London Business School and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant. Birla’s leadership has seen the Aditya Birla Group diversify into sectors such as metals, cement, and telecom.

Niraj Bajaj

Niraj Bajaj, a key player in the Bajaj Group, attended the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School before completing his B.Com at Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. His business acumen and educational background have played a significant role in expanding the Bajaj Group’s reach across various sectors, including automotive and finance.

Dilip Shanghvi

Dilip Shanghvi, the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, took a different educational path. He completed his schooling at J.J. Ajmera High School and earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calcutta. His lack of formal higher education did not hinder his success, as he went on to build one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Azim Premji

Azim Premji, the former chairman of Wipro Limited, has been one of India’s most prominent business leaders. He completed his undergraduate studies in electrical engineering at Stanford University. Premji’s leadership and philanthropic efforts have made Wipro a global leader in IT services, and he is widely recognised for his substantial charitable contributions.

Shashvat Nakrani

Shashvat Nakrani, the co-founder of BharatPe, pursued a Bachelor of Textile Technology at IIT Delhi before co-founding BharatPe with Ashneer Grover. Nakrani’s educational experience laid a strong foundation for his role in one of the most talked-about fintech startups in India.

Aravind Srinivas

Aravind Srinivas, another young entrepreneur, completed his undergraduate studies in electrical engineering at IIT Madras. He later earned a PhD in Computer Science from UC Berkeley. Srinivas is the co-founder of several tech ventures and is known for his significant contributions to the AI space.

Young billionaires making their mark

The latest Hurun India Rich List also includes a number of young billionaires, whose educational backgrounds offer insights into the changing landscape of entrepreneurship. Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha, co-founders of Zepto, are prime examples. Vohra, at just 22, attended Stanford University for computer science but left to co-found Zepto. Palicha, also 23, followed a similar path, studying computer science at Stanford before deciding to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams. Both young innovators are disrupting the quick commerce industry and have already amassed significant fortunes.

A changing education landscape

The diverse educational paths of India’s top billionaires highlight the growing importance of practical experience, self-driven learning, and the willingness to take risks. While formal degrees are still valued, many entrepreneurs have chosen non-traditional routes to achieve success. The landscape is evolving, and these young billionaires are a testament to how a combination of innovation, education, and risk-taking can lead to extraordinary achievements.

In conclusion, the educational backgrounds of India’s billionaires demonstrate that there is no single formula for success. Whether through conventional routes like engineering and business degrees or by forging their own paths, these individuals have proven that a willingness to learn, adapt, and innovate can lead to immense wealth and influence.