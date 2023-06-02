Top 10 Best Revision Rhinoplasty Doctor in Turkey

Revision Rhinoplasty Turkey, Istanbul

Revision rhinoplasty, often referred to as secondary rhinoplasty, is a surgical treatment used to modify or correct the outcomes of an earlier rhinoplasty operation. When the first rhinoplasty did not produce the expected results or left patients with unresolved functional or aesthetic difficulties, it is often performed.

Here are some important factors to think about regarding revision rhinoplasty:

Revision rhinoplasty is typically seen as being more difficult than original rhinoplasty in terms of complexity. To address the unique issues and difficulties brought on by the prior surgery, a complete assessment of the nasal structure and careful planning are required.

Expectations of the patient: It's important for patients thinking about getting revision rhinoplasty to have reasonable expectations. While the process seeks to enhance the outcomes of the first surgery, it may not always be possible to achieve perfection or an exact duplicate of a certain result. To ensure that you and the surgeon have a shared view of what is possible, it is crucial that you have open discussion about your goals and concerns.

Expertise of the surgeon: When having revision rhinoplasty, it's critical to select a surgeon with exceptional training and expertise. Find a board-certified plastic surgeon or facial plastic surgeon with experience in nasal surgery and a successful track record of revision surgeries. To evaluate the surgeon's proficiency in this particular field, ask to see before-and-after pictures of prior revision cases.

Evaluation and planning: The surgeon will carefully examine your nasal anatomy, analyze the results of any prior surgery, and talk with you about your concerns and objectives during the consultation. To treat the individual problems, they will design a tailored surgical strategy that may involve reshaping or reconstructing the nasal structure, enhancing breathing efficiency, or removing scar tissue.

Recovery: Revision rhinoplasty recovery is comparable to initial rhinoplasty recovery, however due to the complexity of the treatment, additional healing time may be needed. In the first few weeks following surgery, swelling and bruising around the nose and eyes are frequent. The key to successful healing is adhering to the surgeon's postoperative instructions and showing up for follow-up appointments.

It's crucial to speak with a knowledgeable surgeon who can assess your unique situation and offer tailored guidance on revision rhinoplasty. Based on your particular situation, they will be able to go over the specifics, risks, benefits, and predicted results.

When considering cosmetic surgery, many people choose to have their noses reshaped in Turkey because of the procedure's exceptional quality and low cost. Turkey has been a popular destination for medical tourists due to its world-class rhinoplasty clinics and doctors.

The goal of rhinoplasty is to improve the patient's appearance by changing the size and shape of the nose. Here are profiles for 10 of Turkey's finest rhinoplasty specialists.

Dr. Muhammet Dilber

Dr. Muhammet Dilber has successfully conducted more than 7,000 successful procedures on the ears, throat, and nose. If you need an ultrasonic Rhinoplasty, a revision Rhinoplasty, or a new nose, this doctor is your best option. If you need a nose job from this renowned physician, hit the revision rhinoplasty turkey provided.

Whatsapp ; +90 535 105 73 37

Mail : dr@muhammetdilber.com

Dr. Emre İlhan

Dr. A. Emre Ilhan, an ophthalmologist who has specialized in rhinoplasty for the past 15 years, has made numerous contributions to the field of rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty and has helped patients from all over the planet, including Turkey, be happy with the results of their procedures. He has gained notoriety at home and abroad for consistently producing exceptional patient results.

Dr. Bora Ok

Dr. Bora Ok is highly skilled in traditional and ethnic rhinoplasty techniques, allowing him to provide natural-looking results for his patients. His technical expertise and a keen eye for detail provide flawless, lifelike execution.

Dr. Murat Sarıci

Professor Murat Sarici has been doing plastic surgery in Turkey for over 18 years and is well-recognized as a leading authority. Several of the specific operations he carried out on his patients ended with the patients' total and utter satisfaction. He has studied abroad and is a part of several illustrious Turkish organizations.

Dr. Abdulkadir Kilimcioglu

If you are looking for a plastic prosthetic surgeon, go no further than Dr. Kilimcioglu. He also offers liposuction, under-eye light filing, breast augment, action, and aesthetic eyelid procedures.

Dr. Ahmet Dilber

Plastic surgeon Dr. Ahmet Dilber possesses a high level of intellect. A master of facial aesthetics and cosmetic surgery, he consistently produces stunning results for his patients. His work is unparalleled, and he has an excellent support staff.

Dr. Ahmet Dilber specializes in Reconstructive Microsurgery, fillers, and other minimally invasive procedures for breast, nose, and skin malignancies, as well as general body aesthetics.

Dr. Süleyman Taş

Dr. Suleyman is a verified specialist who practices at TASHospital. This aesthetic medical professional is recognized worldwide for performing successful surgeries, including breast and body jobs, FaceNeckLift, and Rhinoplasty.

Dr. Güncel Öztürk

Dr. Guncel Ozturk is regarded as Turkey's preeminent plastic surgeon, and his international clientele reflects this. He has a reputation in Turkey for being among the best plastic surgeons around. He is now an expert in his profession thanks to years of training and experience.

You should feel at ease with the surgeon's credentials and the facility where the operation will occur. Dr. Guncel Ozturk and his staff will thoroughly explain the treatment and its potential risks and benefits before you undergo it.

Dr. Alparslan Yıldırım

Dr. Yıldırım provides top-notch care and is widely regarded as a leading medical expert. He worked hard and is now widely regarded as Turkey's best cosmetic reconstructive and plastic surgeon.

Dr. Bahadır Baykal

This surgeon is among the most sought-after in the world for nose jobs on famous people. No other surgeon in Türkiye can match Dr. Deepack's ability to perform scarless nose surgery.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)