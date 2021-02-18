Toolkit case: Police denies leaking Disha's messages to media before Delhi High Court

The Delhi Police Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it has not leaked any probe material to the media in connection with the FIR lodged against climate activist Disha Ravi. The court was hearing a plea filed by Disha Ravi where she had petitioned the Delhi High Court to stop the police from leaking 'any investigation material' accessed by the Delhi Police as part of the toolkit probe.

Her petition alleged that investigative matters have been leaked to the media and the press briefings by the police are 'prejudicial' and 'grossly violative of her right to a fair trial and presumption of innocence'.

The submission was made before Justice Prathiba M Singh by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the police.

The court asked the police to file an affidavit containing its submission that it has not leaked any material relating to the investigation to the media.

Tushar Mehta told the court that an affidavit will be filed regarding the same by the police tomorrow. However, Justice Prathiba M Singh said that Ravi's petition is 'something that requires consideration'.

The court also issued notice to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority and few media houses regarding publishing extracts of Ravi's private chats. The court will now hear the matter tomorrow.

The 22-year-old activist was arrested by a team of Delhi Police officers from her Bengaluru home on Saturday on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and intending to riot.

The toolkit on the farmers' protest had come under the police scanner after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted it on February 3, with police claiming the sequence of events in the farmers' protests, including the violent incidents at Red Fort on Republic Day, was a copy of the alleged action plan in the document.

Along with Disha Ravi, Delhi police arrested advocate and activist Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu Muluk, both of whom are now out on secured transit bail.