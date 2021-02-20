Toolkit case: Greta Thunberg extends support to Disha Ravi, says 'freedom of speech is a human right'

Following the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the dissemination of the Toolkit document, Greta Thunberg on Friday responded to the arrest and said freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest are non-negotiable human rights.

"Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi," Greta Thunberg wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Disha was sent to three days in judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday in connection with the 'toolkit' case on the farmers' protest.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain sent Ravi, 21, to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.

Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused -- Shantanu Mukul and Nikita Jacob -- join the interrogation.

"She has been evasive in giving replies. We have served notice to co-accused Shantanu who will be joining the investigation on February 22. She has to be confronted with co-accused," Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court.

The prosecutor added, "During the course of interrogation, Disha Ravi has shifted the blame on Nikita and Shantanu. All the accused need to be confronted with one another. That`s why three days judicial custody is being sought."

Last Sunday the court had sent Ravi to five-day police custody after it said her custodial interrogation was required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the government of India and to ascertain her alleged role relating to the Khalistan movement.

9On February 14, the Delhi Police took to microblogging website Twitter to elaborate on the case. It wrote, "Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document`s formulation and dissemination."

She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document, the police said, adding that she worked closely with them to draft it.

"In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg," the police wrote on Twitter.

(With agency inputs)