Toolkit Case: Center warns Twitter, asks it to remove 'manipulated Media' tag from tweets

BJP leaders are questioning the tweet on a toolkit allegedly made to criticize the govt. and Twitter has tagged these tweets as 'manipulated'.

Raising objections over the 'manipulated' tag for tweets on an alleged toolkit created by Congress to criticize the central government over its COVID-19 handling, the Centre has asked the social media giant to remove the tag.

The government has expressed reservations over the tag on BJP leaders' tweets on the 'toolkit' issue. The government told Twitter that the matter is under investigation, so it should refrain from passing judgement on the matter.

The central government said that this toolkit case is under consideration before law enforcement agencies for investigation. This case will be investigated on the basis of facts and evidence and not on the judgement of Twitter. It also told Twitter India not to interfere in this investigation process.

As the matter is still under investigation, any such action by Twitter will put a question mark on the status of this case. The government said that Twitter cannot give its verdict while the matter is under investigation.

It may be noted that BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had alleged during a press conference that Congress has prepared a toolkit to discredit the government in the Corona pandemic. In this toolkit, it was allegedly told that Kumbh Mela should be called a coronavirus super spreader and Eid a social gathering festival. It also questions the Central Vista project by calling as 'Modi's personal home'.