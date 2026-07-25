'Took Advantage': Nirmala Sitharaman on students' response to NEET paper leaks

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said many students "took advantage" of paper leaks and "improved their performance". She defended the govt's response on NEET leaks, citing arrests, re-exams, fast-track courts and NTA overhaul.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said many students "took advantage" of paper leaks and "improved their performance".

Answering questions on Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest over the paper leaks, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to the situation and ensured those who "violated the sacredness" of examinations will face swift justice.

"There are young people who are coming out and saying, 'Yes, first it hurt me when the paper leaks happened. But later I took advantage of that and prepared even more, and my performance has improved.' So, there are young people who have taken this challenge and come out with bright colours. With all this, the government is responding, the PM is responding," she told news agency ANI in an interview.

Sitharaman noted that the swift conduct of re-examinations and the timely declaration of results have allowed students to proceed with their education plans.

"Now, if this response had not come from the government--making sure that arrests are done in time, re-exams happen on time, and results are announced... young people are now finding the institutions where they have to go for their higher education. All this is happening," she said.

Protests and govt response

Thousands of people, mostly students, have been protesting against paper leaks for weeks. On July 20, during their march to Parliament, they were lathi-charged and tear-gassed by the police and anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF), resulting in injuries. Several cops and security personnel were also injured.

The government has reached out to the protesters, with PM Modi promising strict action against those involved in paper leaks. Ministers have also met Cockroach Janta Party's representatives.

National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the medical entrance exam, will be completely overhauled. The government has also sacked 47 people from the testing agency.

The protesters, however, have stuck to their original demand, the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

'Opposition's tirade baseless', says FM

The finance minister said the government's proactive actions on paper leaks have rendered the opposition's "tirade" baseless.

"A matter which relates to students, young people of this country, particularly about their preparation for exams, exam paper leakage and re-exam... these are very, very sensitive for that age of the children who are undergoing the preparation. If the government is not sensitive or not reacting, I can understand the opposition going on a tirade like this. At the level of the prime minister, a response has been given," she said.

She promised those behind paper leaks will be punished.

"In fact, much before today's announcement of setting up fast-track courts and assuring the punishments will be handed over to those people who violated the sacredness of an exam by leaking the papers, by buying papers, by selling papers--even earlier to this announcement, the government arrested those people who actually committed this crime," she said.

She said those who bought and sold NEET papers had been arrested