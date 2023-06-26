Tomato prices may cross Rs 100 per kg soon in this city: Report

Representational Image

Due to this year's poor monsoon, the cost of vegetables, notably tomatoes, has soared. The rates have reportedly increased to 80 per kg during the past week due to a shortage, according to The Hindu.

A 15 kg crate of tomatoes reportedly sold this weekend for Rs 1,100 at the Kolar wholesale APMC market in Karnataka. In Bengaluru, it is anticipated that prices may increase further shortly. A senior executive at a supermarket chain warned that the price of tomatoes is soon going to exceed Rs 100.

Anji Reddy, a tomato farmer from Kolar, said that fewer tomatoes were sown this year than the year before. Several tomato growers, he continued, switched to bean farming after the price of tomatoes skyrocketed last year.

The tomato production in this area may only be 30% of normal, according to the farmer, who claimed that the lack of monsoon rain had caused the crops to dry out. Due to the crop loss in Maharashtra, customers are lining up in markets in Karnataka from states like West Bengal, Odisha, and even for export to Bangladesh.

Ashadha is a month without any lucky occasions, and rains are predicted for Karnataka. At this time of year, vegetable costs typically drop. However, the poor monsoon caused crop loss, which ultimately led to a shortage and high prices.

With the exception of onions and potatoes, the majority of vegetables are being sold at higher rates. According to The Hindu report, the cost of a kilogramme of beans, for instance, ranges from 120 to 140 rupees. On the other hand, the price of some carrot is about to cross the Rs 100 threshold. More than Rs 80 is spent on a kilogramme of capsicum and knol khol. At the moment, eggs cost between Rs 7-8.