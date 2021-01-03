NCB detains Tollywood actress during raid at Mumbai's Mira Road hotel

As much as 400 gram MD worth Rs 8-10 lakh were seized during the operation.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained a Tollywood actress on Saturday night during a raid at a hotel in Mumbai’s Mira Road, reports news agency ANI.

Mumbai’s NCB arrested a drug suspect at Bandra Railway station (West) on January 2 and recovered 400 gram of MD (Mephedrine) from Bandra area, an NCB official said.

Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s Zonal Director informed that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the said accused.

"NCB Mumbai intercepted a suspect at Gurunanak Marg, Bandra Railway station (west) on 02/01/2021, and recovered 400 gram of MD from Chand Shaikh, resident of Bandra area in person and from his scooty," the NCB official said in a press note.

Further investigation is underway and NCB is searching for another suspect who is apparently the supplier of the prime accuse.

This is a developing story.