Toll tax on Purvanchal Expressway now in effect, know vehicle-wise prices here

Drivers using the Purvanchal Expressway will be required to pay tolls beginning May 1, according to the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The expressway, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year, has been in operation without tolls till now. Furthermore, UPEIDA declared that the toll tax on the expressway would be Rs 833, putting an end to the debate about toll costs.

The Purvanchal Expressway, like the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, would have a toll tax deduction of 25%. After the exclusion, drivers will have to pay a toll of Rs 625. Toll costs for different vehicles on the Purvanchal Expressway have been determined with a 25% discount for the years 2022–2023.

The Purvanchal Expressway is 340 km long and connects Lucknow with Ghazipur. As a result, the toll price for the Lucknow-Ghazipur road will be Rs 731. The UPEIDA spent Rs 11,216 crore on constructing the Purvanchal Expressway. There are 22 flyovers, seven railway overcrossings, seven big overpasses, and 114 smaller bridges on this route. Along the motorway, there are 45 vehicle underpasses, 139 small vehicle underpasses, 87 walking underpasses, and 525 box drainage channels.

Charges vary for different types of vehicles

When it comes to vehicle charges, light motor vehicles such as cars, vans, and other similar vehicles would be charged Rs 675. Trucks classified as light goods vehicles, light commercial vehicles, or minibuses would be charged Rs 1,065. Similarly, big trucks would be charged a toll of Rs 2,145. Geo-Moving Equipment, Heavy Construction Machinery, and Multi-Axle Vehicles (3-6 axels) would be subject to a fee of Rs 3,285. Vehicles having seven or more axels, on the other hand, will have to pay Rs 4,185 from May 1.

