You don't have to pay toll if THIS is the condition at toll plazas - Know details

There is good news for people who often face a traffic jam at the toll booth. Now, if there is a queue (traffic jam) of more than 100 metres, then you don’t have to pay the toll tax for your vehicle. To make this process more efficient, there would be a demarcation with a yellow stripe at 100 metres' distance from the toll booth. If the queue of vehicles waiting would be up to this yellow stripe, then you would be exempted from paying the toll tax.

The manager at Luharali Toll Plaza (National Highway 91), Dadri informed, “Every day more than thousands of vehicles commute through this route. After the announcement by the government, all the lanes have been converted into FASTag. Now, NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) has incorporated some new rules. According to this, there will be a yellow stripe placed at 100 metres from the toll booth, if vehicles would get lined up to that mark, then they wouldn’t have to pay the toll tax. However, whatever orders will be received from the higher authorities, we will follow that as of now”.

Recently, NHAI implemented the Toll Plaza Management Dail Guidelines 2021. According to reports, at all the toll booths throughout the country, Electronic Toll Collection System (ETS) has been implemented. Through this, the payment of the toll tax would be done through FASTag collection system.

The other issue faced at the toll plazas is long queues and traffic jams because of which there are new rules to be implemented at toll plazas. The standard fixed for the collection at the booth by each vehicle is 10 seconds, according to the new guidelines.