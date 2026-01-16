FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Toll Plaza Rules: Cash payments to be banned? All you need to know

In major steps towards digitalisation, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has reportedly considered implementing a ban on cash payments at national highway toll plazas. The move is an effort to eliminate long queues and ease the travel experience, though the official notification has yet to be issued.

Varsha Agarwal

Jan 16, 2026

Toll Plaza Rules: Cash payments to be banned? All you need to know
According to reports, the ministry is preparing for a seamless transition from cash to FASTag and UPI payments only, from April 1. Hence, commuters will be required to be prepared for the digital shift and make necessary arrangements. 

Why govt changing toll plaza rules?

According to reports, the change is part of the government's effort to manage common travel issues with several benefits, including faster travel. With the cash payment process, often commuters have to wait and queue up for a long time for change or manual receipts, making their journey uncomfortable. With the new rule, travel will be seamless, reduce congestion and improve travel times. The move also supports fuel savings as reducing "stop-and-start" at toll booths saves diesel and petrol. Also, the digital mode of payments provides a clear, trackable record of transactions, keeping you informed.

Toll plaza rules change: What commuters need to do?

With the government reportedly changing the payment rules at toll plazas, the travellers would be required to check their FASTag accounts. They need to ensure their tag is active and has a sufficient balance. In case the traveller doesn't use FASTag, they need to ensure their smartphone is ready for UPI payments to avoid being turned away or penalised at the plaza.





 

