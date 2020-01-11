'Told PM we are against CAA, NPR, NRC': Mamata Banerjee meets Modi in Kolkata

Prime Minister Modi is in Kolkata on a two-day official visit where he will be inaugurating refurbished heritage buildings and participating in sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on Saturday and demanded roll back of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and scrapping of proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Prime Minister Modi is in Kolkata on January 11-12 (Saturday-Sunday) as part of a two-day official visit, where he will be inaugurating refurbished heritage buildings and participating in sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT).

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister was held at the Raj Bhavan.

"While speaking to Prime Minister, I told him that we are against CAA, NPR and NRC. We want that CAA and NRC should be withdrawn," Ms Banerjee told the Prime Minister at the meeting.

The National Population Register (NPR) is a register of usual residents linked with location particulars such as village/town, sub-district, district and state, the government said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been opposed to CAA and NRC from the beginning, even making this into a citizenship issue. Since student protests have become the face of anti-CAA-NRC protests elsewhere in the country, the TMC, too, is looking to mobilise popular support through the party's student wing.

Later today, the chief minister is likely to attend a protest organised by the Trinamool Congress student wing against the CAA and a proposed NRC.