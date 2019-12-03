Headlines

Tokyo dismisses Pak statement on India-Japan defence meeting, asks it to take resolute action on countering terrorism

Islamabad on Monday had issued a strongly worded statement on it being mentioned in India Japan 2+2 statement after the latter called on Pakistan to act on terror.

Siddhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 03, 2019, 05:39 PM IST

Japan has dismissed Pakistan foreign ministry's statement on India Japan 2+2 defence ministerial meeting and asked Islamabad to take "resolute action" on terror and take efforts against "concerns of the international community".

Islamabad on Monday had issued a strongly worded statement on it being mentioned in India Japan 2+2 joint statement after the latter called on Pakistan to act on terror.

Speaking to WION exclusively from Tokyo, Atsushi Kaifu Deputy Press Secretary, Deputy Director-General for Press and Public Diplomacy, Japanese Foreign minister said, "International community has been so far calling upon Pakistan to take resolute actions in countering terrorism."

Atsushi said, "The wordings in the related paragraph of the Japan-India 2+2 reflects which reiterates the position of the Government of Japan to hope Pakistan to continue to make its utmost effort to sweep concerns of the international community away."

The maiden India Japan 2+2 joint statement mentioned Pakistan by name, calling on the country to take action against terror groups and "fully comply with international commitments including to FATF."

The incident perturbed Islamabad, which on the Monday evening statement said that the "reference is gratuitous and completely unwarranted."

The statement from Islamabad stated that Japan hasn't taken "objective and balanced view" on the issues of peace and security in South Asia, and Tokyo should refrain "from endorsing positions that are one-sided & divorced from ground realities".

India Japan maiden 2+2 took place on 30th November and saw the participation of India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Japanese counterpart.

