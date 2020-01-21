'Token no. 45' Arvind Kejriwal files nomination as AAP candidate from New Delhi seat

Kejriwal was forced to wait in line to file his nomination as there were more than 40 candidates ahead of him who were at the Returning Officer's office to file papers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his papers from New Delhi assembly constituency seat on the last day of nomination, on Tuesday evening after being made to wait for hours.

The AAP chief was forced to wait in line to file his nomination as there were more than 40 candidates ahead of him who were at the Returning Officer's office to file papers.

On Monday, Kejriwal had failed to file his nomination after he got stuck in his own roadshow. A day later, he again turned up at the Returning Officer's office to file his paper as AAP candidate. He was, however, given token no 45.

The Aam Aadmi Party had alleged conspiracy with AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claiming that around 35 candidates were sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers just to hold Kejriwal from filing his papers.

"Around 35 candidates sitting at RO office with CM, without proper nomination papers, without even 10 proposers. They are calling their proposers on phone to come. They are insisting unless their papers are complete and they file Nomination, they won't allow CM to file Nomination," Bharadwaj said in a tweet.

To this, Kejriwal replied, "Doesn’t matter. Many of them are filing for the first time. They are bound to make mistakes. We also made mistakes the first time. We shud hand hold them. I am enjoying waiting wid them. They r all part of my family."

Kejriwal was seen leaving the office of the Returning Officer around 6:30 pm after filing nomination.

The chief minister tweeted in the afternoon that he was given token no. 45 and was waiting to file nomination.

"Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy," he said.

Tuesday, January 21, was also the last date to file nomination for the February 8 election.

Last week, AAP announced the list of candidates for all 70 seats for the upcoming assembly elections. While Kejriwal is contesting from his current constituency of New Delhi, his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj.

AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.