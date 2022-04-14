Toddler dies of 'chamki bukhar' in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A toddler died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), commonly known as Chamki Bukhar, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The victim, son of one Babloo Mahto from Vaishali, was admitted to the Kejriwal hospital in Muzaffarpur after he developed a high fever. As he was not showing signs of recovery, doctors referred him to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for treatment where he passed away on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Bengal monitor lizard raped in Maharashtra's Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, 4 arrested

Kamal Singh, the district public relation officer of Muzaffarpur, confirmed the death.

"There are one dozen children suffering from AES, admitted in Muzaffarpur in the last one year and two of them have died so far. The remaining ten recovered from the illness and were discharged," Singh said.

"Currently, six children are admitted in SKMCH with similar symptoms. However, AES is yet to confirmed," Singh said.

Chamki fever generally appears between March and August every year in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Vaishali, Darbhanga and other adjoining districts. Medical experts believe that these districts have high humidity and temperature which allow the fever to spread among children in a age group of 0 to 10 years.

Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday said: "As the cases of AES generally appear in this session, the doctors are on the alert mode. Special directives have been given to them."

(Agency inputs)