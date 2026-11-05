‘Today POTUS, tomorrow LOTUS’: Opposition takes a dig at BJP after Trump’s midterm setback

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM leaders used the Democrats' gains in the US midterm elections to target the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the ruling party hit back with a slogan defending its election symbol.

The Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections has triggered a political exchange in India, with Opposition parties using US President Donald Trump's setback to take aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM leaders argued that the American results showed voters could reject powerful leaders and right-wing political forces. They suggested that a similar shift could eventually take place in India.

Congress leader Priyanka Kakkar, who recently joined the party after leaving the Aam Aadmi Party, took a swipe at the BJP through a post on X. Referring to the party's lotus symbol, she wrote, "Today POTUS. Tomorrow LOTUS."

Today POTUS Tomorrow LOTUS. — Priyanka Kakkar (@PKakkar_) November 4, 2026

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also said that "change is in the air", while other party leaders echoed the message.

Pawan Khera calls Trump ‘America’s Modi’

Congress MP Pawan Khera directly compared Trump with Modi, describing the US President as the American equivalent of India's Prime Minister.

"Why did this happen to Trump? In America, he is America's Modi. And the one here is India's Trump," Khera said.

He added that India could eventually witness a similar electoral outcome.

Congress MP Kumari Selja also referred to the US results, saying they showed that voters in democratic countries eventually respond to centralised power. She argued that no leader could remain beyond the people's verdict and suggested that India could see a similar political change.

Jairam Ramesh links results to ‘One Nation, One Election’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh brought the US political developments into the debate over the Centre's proposed 'One Nation, One Election' policy.

In a social media post, he alleged that Modi wanted simultaneous elections because he was concerned about the possibility of facing a midterm-style setback during state Assembly elections.

Sanjay Raut shares AI video targeting Trump

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also joined the criticism by sharing an AI-generated video showing Trump being thrown into a dustbin marked "Hazardous Waste".

The video added to the Opposition's attempts to use the US election outcome as a political message against the BJP.

Owaisi raises Abdul El-Sayed’s election

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi referred to the election of Muslim candidate Abdul El-Sayed to the US Senate from Michigan to target both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Owaisi criticised political remarks and stereotypes associated with the name 'Abdul'. He argued that El-Sayed's victory showed that a candidate from the Muslim community could win an election in the United States.

BJP responds with ‘POTUS can come and go, LOTUS will remain’

The BJP dismissed the Opposition's attempt to connect Trump's electoral setback with Modi's political future.

Party national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared an image showing the succession of US presidents since Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. He accompanied it with a counter-slogan: "POTUS can come and go. LOTUS wohi rahega."

The response referred to the BJP's lotus symbol and suggested that changes in the US presidency would not affect the party's political position in India.