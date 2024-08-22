Twitter
'Today India's strategy is to maintain equal closeness with all nations': PM Modi in Poland

"We are proud that today, world respects India as 'Vishwabandhu'. You also feel the same here. My information is correct, right? he asked the crowd. The enthusiastic audience responded yes.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 08:30 AM IST

'Today India's strategy is to maintain equal closeness with all nations': PM Modi in Poland
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's strategy is to maintain equal closeness with all nations as compared to its previous policy of remaining equidistant. While addressing Indian community members in Warsaw, PM Modi said, "For decades, India had a policy to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today's India is to have equal closeness with all countries. The India of today wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks about the interests of all.

"We are proud that today, world respects India as 'Vishwabandhu'. You also feel the same here. My information is correct, right? he asked the crowd. The enthusiastic audience responded yes.

"For us, it is not about geopolitics. It is about our values. For people, who did not get a place anywhere, India gave them a place in their hearts and their land. This is our heritage and every Indian is proud of it. Poland has been a witness to India's Santanbhav," he added.

The Prime Minister also recalled how Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja gave shelter to Polish women and children during World War II. He stated that he is still remembered as 'Good Maharaja' in Poland.

"Jam Saheb is still remembered as 'Dobry or Good Maharaja' in Poland. During World War II, when Poland faced difficulties, when thousands of women and children from Poland were wandering from place to place for shelter, Jam Saheb, Digvijay Singh Ranjit Singh Jadeja ji came forward. He had built a special camp for Polish women and children and he told the women and children of the camp that just as the people of Nava Nagar call me Bapu, I am your Bapu too," he stated.

"I have been meeting family members of Jam Saheb. They have showered me with love. A few months ago, I went to meet present Jam Saheb, his room still has an image related to Poland. I am happy to know that Jam Saheb's path has been kept alive by Poland," he added.

He also said that the Indian Diaspora has made a significant contribution in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
PM Modi said that Poland was one of the first nations to come to Gujarat to provide help when an earthquake took place there 20 years ago. He also spoke about his visit to the Good Maharaja Memorial and Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw.

"Two decades ago, when an earthquake happened in Gujarat, Jamnagar too was affected. At that time, Poland was one of the first nations that reached Gujarat to provide help. In Poland also, people have given immense love and respect to Jam Saheb. This was clearly reflected at the Good Maharaja Square in Warsaw. Sometime back, I also visited Dobry (Good) Maharaja Memorial and Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw," he said.

PM Modi also announced that India will start the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Exchange programme.

He said, "India is going to start the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Exchange programme. Under this programme, India will invite 20 Polish youths annually to visit India. This way, Poland youth will get to learn more about India."

Expressing gratitude to people for giving him a warm welcome in Poland, he stated, "You all have come here from different parts of Poland. Everyone has different languages, dialects, food habits, but you all are connected with the feeling of Indianness. You have given me such a wonderful welcome here, I am very grateful to all of you, to the people of Poland, for this welcome." PM Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, the first Indian leader to visit the Central European country in 45 years. His visit to Warsaw comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Enthusiastic Indian diaspora welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel in Warsaw on Wednesday.

The crowd was seen at the hotel even before PM Modi arrived for his two-day state visit to Poland and gave him a rousing welcome. Members of the Indian diaspora expressed joy and admiration for PM Modi's contributions to India's development.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Poland! Their energy embodies the strong ties that bind our nations."

Members of the Indian diaspora greeted PM Modi and he reciprocated their affection. The Prime Minister waved to the gathering and also shook hands with some of those present. The members of the Indian community raised slogans lauding PM Modi as also "Bharat mata ki jai" slogans. 

