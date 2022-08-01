‘Desh Bachao, Desh Banao': To strengthen the party in Purvanchal region Akhilesh Yadav to begin Padyatra from August 9

Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will begin its "Desh Bachao, Desh Banao" (save the country, build the country) "Padyatra" (foot march) on August 9—the anniversary of "August Kranti Diwas," an important event in India's freedom movement.

The first leg of the yatra will be passing through Ghazipur, Ballia, Mau, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and will culminate in Varanasi on October 27.

The party has asked Ghazipur district President Abhishek Yadav to organise a march in eastern Uttar Pradesh to raise awareness about the Bharatiya Janata Party's "failure" to deliver on its promises.

State President Naresh Uttam Patel said that the yatra will touch through all the Party offices of the districts, assembly constituencies, tehsils and blocks.

During the yatra, Samajwadi Party membership campaign, tricolor flag campaign, street meetings, processions, seminars, tree plantation and public awareness programmes will be organised.

In the recent concluded Uttar Pradeshpolls,the SP won 111 seats in the 403-member legislative assembly. It's ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), meanwhile, bagged 33 and 19 seats, respectively.

However, this was not enough to stop Yogi Adityanath-led BJP, which bagged 255 seats to retain power for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh. Later, the SP suffered another setback after it lost the by-elections in its bastion Rampur and Azamgarh.

Following this, Akhilesh held multiple meetings with top SP leaders in a bid to strengthen the party in the Purvanchal region. Later, he decided to hold the 'Desh Bachao, Desh Banao'march from August 9 to October 27.