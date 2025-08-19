'To Stop The Train Pull The Chain': DARE NOT misuse alarm chain without a valid reason OTHERWISE... - Read Indian Railways rules carefully

Indian Railways: Section 141 of the Indian Railways Act forbids pulling a chain without a good reason. On a train, the following justifications are acceptable:

Indian Railways: Emergency situations might arise at any time when traveling by train. And at this point, you would do anything to stop the train or draw attention to the situation. 'Pull the chain to stop the train!' is the code of practice for train travel situations. In the event of an emergency, passengers are unlikely to rush to the guard and loco pilot rooms for assistance because they are situated at opposite ends of the train. Every train coach has emergency (or alarm) chains installed, which, when pulled, have the potential to completely stop a moving train.

Some facts concerning chain pulling may be unknown to you, even though you may all be familiar with emergency chains. We will try to find out all the answers you may have regarding chain pulling in this article below.

Chain Pulling: How Does a Train Stop?

When the emergency chain is pulled, the air collected in the brake pipe escapes through a small vent, causing the train to slow down. The loco pilot immediately detects the loss in air pressure and starts guiding the train. Because the train travels on tiny lines, it cannot be brought to a complete stop due to the risk of derailment due to imbalance. A train traveling at 110 km/hr might stop completely within 3–4 minutes of the chain being pulled. The train's primary braking pipe is connected to the alarm chains.

Chain Pulling: RPF Role and Action

After pulling the alarm chain, the RPF staff quickly reach the coach. It is a mystery to many how this is possible. On the other hand, the side walls of the train coaches have emergency flashers. When you pull the emergency chain, the flashers on the coach that was pulled turn on. Before the guard, assistant driver, and RPF employees reach the location of the chain tugging and are able to manually reset the chain, a light on the locomotive pilot's controls starts to flicker and buzz. Following the chain's restoration, the train is prepared for operation as the air pressure gradually returns to normal.

Chain Pulling: Punishment and Fines

Pulling a chain without a valid reason is prohibited as per Section 141 of the Indian Railways Act. A passenger is guilty of interfering with the communication between the passengers and the railway staff in charge of the train without a valid justification, as stated in Section 141 of the Railways Act. If convicted, the offender faces a maximum fine of INR 1,000 or a year in prison.



NOTE: If convicted, the minimum penalty is three months in jail (for the second or subsequent offense) or a fine of INR 500 (for the first offense).

Chain Pulling: Acceptable reasons

The emergency chain system was designed to help passengers in an emergency. The following are acceptable reasons to pull the chain in a train:

Medical emergencies (when a passenger in the coach needs immediate medical attention)

Safety emergencies (events like robbery, dacoit raids, snatch-and-run, etc.)

A fellow passenger falling from a moving train

A train fire

A family member left behind at the station. (It is against the law to pull the chain to delay a train's departure for a passenger who hasn't boarded yet.)

Boarding with an older or differently abled person at a station where the stoppage time is limited, etc.



The relevant railway authorities must first assess other emergency situations before they may be deemed legitimate justifications for chain pulling. This regulation must be followed for everyone's safety.