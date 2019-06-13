To snub Pakistan, PM Narendra Modi plans circuitous route

In what is being considered a snub to Pakistan, India on Wednesday decided that instead of flying straight via Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take a circuitous route via Oman, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to land in Bishkek — the capital of Kyrgyzstan — and participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.



"The government of India explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP aircraft to Bishkek. A decision has now been taken that the VVIP aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek," said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs.



Incidentally, on May 21, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had flown over Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO foreign ministers' meet at Bishkek after Islamabad gave special permission.



Straight flight from New Delhi to Bishkek over Pakistan takes less than two hours, whereas the route taken by PM Modi is expected to take more than five hours.



Sources said New Delhi's decision to not fly over Pakistan, despite getting Islamabad's in-principle approval to make use of its airspace, came after much pondering when PM Modi decided not to hold any bilateral meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the summit. China's latest offer to play a facilitator between the two countries and suggestion that India should reciprocate Khan's peace missive was also a factor.According to another source, a cricket World Cup advertisement by a Pakistani television channel that led to a huge outcry among the Indian fans and resulted in a social media war also played a role in arriving at the decision. The advertisement released on Tuesday by Jazz TV featured a spoof of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The Abhinandan look-alike, sporting his trademark gunslinger moustache and Indian cricket team jersey, is shown speaking meekly and repeating, "I'm sorry sir, I am not supposed to tell you this" in response to questions asked about the match.The ad was widely criticised across the world on Twitter and other social media platforms.