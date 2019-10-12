To provide last-mile connectivity, Indian Railways to launch 10 ‘Sewa Service' trains on October 15

The Indian Railways has said it will launch 10 ‘Sewa Service' Trains on coming Tuesday to provide last-mile connectivity to people travelling from smaller towns.

The Ministry of Railways had recently approved 10 such trains under ‘Sewa service’ initiative for better connectivity between smaller towns and important cities.

These trains will run as a daily service with effect from October 15.

The services are: Murkongselek-Dibrugarh, Delhi-Shamli, Bhubaneshwar-Nayagarh Town, Kota-Jhalawar City, Palani-Coimbatore, Vadnagar-Mahesana, Asarva-Himmatnagar, Karur-Salem, Yesvantpur-Tumkur, Coimbatore-Pollachi.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will start the 'Sewa Service' trains in New Delhi by inaugurating Delhi-Shamli passenger train on October 15.

Other trains will be flagged off by the minister through video-conferencing.