India

'To protect the...': Champai Soren reveals why he is switching to BJP

Ahead of joining the BJP, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren revealed why he is joining the saffron party.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

'To protect the...': Champai Soren reveals why he is switching to BJP
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (Image/X)
TRENDING NOW

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren on Thursday said that he is joining the BJP to protect the interests of Tribals.

In a conversation with ANI ahead of his formal joining on Friday the former JMM stalwart said, "I am going to join that party (BJP) after a lot of deliberations. From there, I will protect the existence of tribals. Their population is declining, I will raise my voice regarding that. I will join the BJP tomorrow. After that, I will shoulder all the responsibilities that will be given to me."

Earlier, the BJP moved to ensure that the formal joining of Soren takes place without a hitch. On Thursday the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to the Jharkhand government for security preparations for the CM's visit to the state on August 30. The Assam CM will visit Jharkhand on Friday when former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will join the BJP.

The PPS to Assam CM said, "Requested kindly to make all necessary arrangements including reception, see off, security, transportation etc., for Assam Chief Minister as per protocol."

Assam CM Himanta Sarma will reach Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi at 10 am.

Earlier, Champai Soren vowed to focus on the development of tribals after he announced on joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also emphasized that he is joining the BJP with the intent to develop the state and to save the very existence of tribals who are in danger due to Bangladeshi infiltration.

Speaking to ANI, Soren highlighted his dedication to advancing the state's development and said, "We don't have the next plan yet. On the 30th, I will join the Bharatiya Janata Party. It is the biggest party in the country. Whatever role the party will give me; I will do it."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday revealed Soren's decision to join the BJP.

"Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah a short while ago. He will officially join the BJP on 30th August in Ranchi," the Assam CM said in a post on X.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren responded to the news saying, "The people of the state will decide if there were any shortcomings."

Independent MP Pappu Yadav criticized Champai Soren's decision, stating that it would erode trust and undermine the leadership of Hemant Soren. The Congress accused the BJP of leveraging prominent figures from rival parties who have "high ambitions."

"Hemant Soren is the biggest leader there and Champai Soren was the acting CM. After Hemant ji returned, he was elected again. It is not right when he (Champai Soren) says that he is not getting respect. We have seen that BJP goes where they see someone who has high ambitions," Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said while speaking to ANI. 

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

