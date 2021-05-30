To mark Modi government's 7th anniversary, BJP to reach out to 1 lakh villages across India

To mark the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi government on Sunday, the BJP has planned an extensive outreach exercise by carrying out COVID-relief activities which will also take place in areas bordering the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other remote villages across the country.

As per the plan to mark the seventh anniversary of the Modi Government, the BJP will organise special COVID-relief activities in one lakh villages across the country.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir co-in-charge Ashish Sood told IANS that several activities related to COVID-prevention and relief have been planned across the state including the Kashmir Valley as per the directions of the central leadership.

"These activities are planned as per Prime Minister Modi's vision to reach out to everyone. At the time of the pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP will reach out to people living in villages of Samba and other districts bordering LoC," Sood said.

Sood said party workers will educate people about preventive measures and help villagers and others in J&K to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

Apart from village outreach programs, BJP workers across the country will distribute ration and organise blood donation camps. The BJP has also asked its ministers in the Modi government and MPs and MLAs in party-ruled states to visit at least two villages across the country following all Covid protocols.

In a statement, BJP media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi ji and leadership of our party chief J.P. Nadda ji, the BJP will carry out Covid-related relief work in one lakh villages across the country. The party workers will distribute masks, sanitisers, and other essential items required in the ake of pandemic under Sewa Hi Sangathan 2.0."

The BJP also plans to hold blood donation campaigns. "Workers will also organise blood donation camps across the country, in which about 50,000 workers from all morcha (wings) of the party will donate blood," Baluni said.

Baluni further stated that party chief Nadda has asked the party-ruled states to prepare a program for the welfare of children who have lost their parents due to Covid, to help secure their future.