To counter 'mischievous interpretation', Centre clarifies PM Modi's remarks on LAC row with China

The statement was seemingly released by the Centre to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that India "surrendered to the Chinese aggression".

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 02:52 PM IST

The central government on Saturday said that attempts are being made in certain quarters to give a "mischievous interpretation" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier remarks at the all-party meeting regarding the LAC row with China at the Galwan valley in Ladakh. The statement was seemingly released by the Centre to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that India "surrendered to the Chinese aggression".

For context, Prime Minister Modi had, after the all-party meeting, said that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory.

 

 

In today's clarification statement, the Centre said that the Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "In fact, he specifically emphasized that in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges, Indian forces now decisively counter any violations of LAC," the statement read.

The all-party meeting was also informed that this time, Chinese forces have come in much larger strength to the LAC and that the Indian response is commensurate, it read, adding, "As regards the transgression of LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in the Galwan valley on 15 June arose because the Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions,"

The focus of the Prime Minister's remarks in the all-party meet discussions were the events of June 15 at the Galwan valley that led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian military personnel.

The central government further put it out that Prime Minister Modi had paid "glowing tributes to the valour and patriotism of our armed forces who repulsed the designs of the Chinese."

The Prime Minister's observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of the armed forces, it read.

"The sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC on that day."

The words of Prime Minister "Those who tried to transgress our land were taught a befitting lesson by our brave sons of the soil", succinctly summed up the ethos and the values of our armed forces, the statement clarified.

The Prime Minister further emphasised, "I want to assure you, that our armed forces will leave no stone unturned to protect our borders".

The statement ended with the following words: "What is Indian territory is clear from the map of India. This Government is strongly and resolutely committed to that. Insofar as there is some illegal occupation, the all-party meeting was briefed in great detail how over the last 60 years, more than 43,000 sq.km has been yielded under circumstances with which this country is well aware. It was also made clear that this Government will not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.

At a time when our brave soldiers are defending our borders, it is unfortunate that an unnecessary controversy is being created to lower their morale. However, the predominant sentiment at the All Party Meeting was of unequivocal support to the Government and the armed forces at a time of national crisis. We are confident that the unity of the Indian people will not be undermined by motivated propaganda."

