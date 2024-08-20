'To be released in…': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Digital Personal Data Protection Rules

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shreyas Talpade dismisses his death rumours, says false news left his daughter anxious: 'Don't joke around'

Memo missed? Respect women - It's not that complicated

New report on Madhabi Buch's consulting firm raises more doubts on Sebi chief

5 high-paying jobs in India without a college degree, check here

Vinesh Phogat to enter politics? Report says she is likely to contest against...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shreyas Talpade dismisses his death rumours, says false news left his daughter anxious: 'Don't joke around'

Shreyas Talpade dismisses his death rumours, says false news left his daughter anxious: 'Don't joke around'

Memo missed? Respect women - It's not that complicated

Memo missed? Respect women - It's not that complicated

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Five ways Gua Sha can improve your skin texture 

Five ways Gua Sha can improve your skin texture 

7 Bollywood actors perfect to play Yuvraj Singh in his biopic

7 Bollywood actors perfect to play Yuvraj Singh in his biopic

9 celebs who have their own islands

9 celebs who have their own islands

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three compnaies; his net worth is Rs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three compnaies; his net worth is Rs...

5 mysterious places in India to visit

5 mysterious places in India to visit

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Shreyas Talpade dismisses his death rumours, says false news left his daughter anxious: 'Don't joke around'

Shreyas Talpade dismisses his death rumours, says false news left his daughter anxious: 'Don't joke around'

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Man who ruined his Bollywood career with one dialogue, once top model, Sridevi's hero, changed his name, left India to..

Man who ruined his Bollywood career with one dialogue, once top model, Sridevi's hero, changed his name, left India to..

HomeIndia

India

'To be released in…': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Digital Personal Data Protection Rules

He also informed that the structure of the DPDP Act is Digital by default, it is a completely digitized Act prepared by the Digital India Corporation DIC and National Informatics Centre NIC

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

'To be released in…': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Digital Personal Data Protection Rules
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 that is expected for quite some time now has been informed to be in the process of preparation for release in the next month. This was announced by the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. This was after the Act was enacted by the parliament on August 9, 2023 after the Supreme Court declared that right to privacy is part of the Constitution.
 
He also informed that the structure of the DPDP Act is Digital by default, it is a completely digitized Act prepared by the Digital India Corporation DIC and National Informatics Centre NIC. This framework shall act as the guide to reduce the level of frustration associated with the complaint and appeal process, and any other interaction with platforms, to the lowest level possible in the view of the user.

He said, “One of the major innovations that we did in the DPDP Act was that it should be digital by design, and it should be born digital. The entire implementation structure has to be digital right from the beginning. That entire digital framework has now been completed from inception, and is now fully operational.” He further explained that the digital infrastructure has passed the testing stage.

After draft rules have been made, there shall be a period of between 45- to 60 days allowed in which stakeholders can inform the observers. As per Vaishnaw, the government is looking to increase and decentralise consultation by inviting legal professionals and technology and data experts.

The other significant part concerning the DPDP Act relates to the collection of children’s data and states that the platform is allowed to collect the data of users under the age of 18. Only having obtained the legally binding consent of their parents or legal representatives. This has given rise to much discussion during the consultations leading to this Regulation, although officials have noted that this has been well addressed.

As provided in section 9 of the DPDP Act. The data fiduciary is required to ensure that consent for processing any personal data of a child, or an individual with disability and having a legal guardian, has been obtained before the processing takes place.

While the government is set to release these essential regulations, the DPDP Act is set to cause a paradigm shift in the manner in which personal data is processed and protected in India and ensure that data is not misused while creating a safe user environment online.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asks UPSC chairman to cancel advertisement related to lateral entry on directions of...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asks UPSC chairman to cancel advertisement related to lateral entry on directions of...

Ratan Tata to build new industrial city, may give more job opportunities than Jamshedpur, it is located in...

Ratan Tata to build new industrial city, may give more job opportunities than Jamshedpur, it is located in...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Mukesh Ambani's Jio to get tough competition from this BSNL 4G plan, will provide 2GB data per day for 160 days at Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio to get tough competition from this BSNL 4G plan, will provide 2GB data per day for 160 days at Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three compnaies; his net worth is Rs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three compnaies; his net worth is Rs...

5 mysterious places in India to visit

5 mysterious places in India to visit

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement