TNPSC Group 4 Result released in record 72 days, check your score at tnpsc.gov.in

The exam was held on September 1.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 4 result has been released by the Commission on November 12th. Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services result was expected in December 2019 but the board declared the result in a record time of 72 days.

Candidates can check their results on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 exam was notified in June by the Commission.

The exam was held on September 1 and reportedly more than 15 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

Around 6,491 vacancies have been announced by TNPSC for which examination was held at 5575 centers.

Steps to check

1) Log on to the official website – www.tnspc.gov.in/results

2) Click on the link which says Result 2019

3) Enter your details and clicks submit

4) View and download your result

5) Take a print out for future use

As per the press release, the list of candidates shortlisted for certificate verification will soon be released on the official website. Candidates will also receive email and SMS from TNPSC.