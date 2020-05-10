TN: Private bus carrying stranded citizens of Kerala collides with water tanker on Karur-Salem highway, 25 injured

A private bus carrying stranded citizens collided with a water tanker at the Karur-Salem highway in Tamil Nadu amidst lockdown.

25 people were injured in the incident.

IT employees, students hailing from Kottayam, Kerala were on board the bus. They were stuck in Bengaluru since the start of the lockdown.

The people on board the bus were given an e-pass for returning to Kerala.

Passers-by took the 24 passengers and the driver to a nearby hospital.

It is said to be the first road accident in Karur district after the lockdown was announced.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

More details are awaited.