IAF chopper crash: Lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

In a shocking piece of news, Group Captain Varun Singh who fought for his life for the past one week at Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru has succumbed to his injuries. He was the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu military chopper crash which resulted in the unfortunate death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

The chopper crash that happened on December 8 also saw the death of General Bipin Rawat's Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Group Captain Varun Singh a 'quick and complete' recovery and said that the nation stands with him on his road to recovery. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Wishing quick and complete recovery to Group Captain Varun Singh. India stands with you on this road to recovery."

Group Captain Varun Singh is related to Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh.