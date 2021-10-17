TN government to resume physical classes for kindergarten students from November 1 - Details inside

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that it will resume classes for students in Anganwadi, Play School, and Kindergarten from November 1. This came after the state has seen quite a dip in COVID-19 cases in. the past few weeks.

However, the administration, teaching and non-teaching staff of these institutions will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Before this, the government had decided to reopen schools for classes 1-8 in the upcoming month.

On the other hand, the MK Stalin-led government has also put in place a few relaxations regarding the COVID-19 restrictions in the state. The state has allowed worship in temples, beach visits and it has also permitted for all shops including restaurants and bakeries to remain open until 11 in the night.

Though the government had announced an extension on the lockdown till October 31, it also allowed some relaxation for the citizens.

As of now, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,233 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 15 fresh deaths. 1,434 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours as per the state's health bulletin. The state tested a total number of 1,30,251 samples in the last 24 hours.