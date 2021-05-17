TN government could leverage the execution skills of the pvt sector to combat CV-19

Managing the pandemic is probably the biggest challenge before the newly elected TN government. By choosing Mr. Ma. Subramanian who is not a medical professional but an "Administrator par Excellence", Mr. Stalin, the Honorable CM has opted in favour of "Execution" than "Grand planning".

Extending the same logic, TN government should leverage the execution skills of the private sector. Initiating a war room, roping in all political parties, announcing 2 weeks lockdown, obtaining higher allocation of Oxygen supply through a personal call with the Honorable PM and deciding to import vaccine are all timely steps in the right direction.

There is also a need to allay the fear of people about scarcity of medicines and medical facilities. Fear kills faster than the pandemic!

Need of the hour is a portal transparently sharing real time data on allocation from the Union Government, district wise distribution and availability at each medical Centre w.r.t

Beds

Equipment's like ventilator etc

Medicines like Remdesivir

Oxygen cylinders

Vaccine vials

Such a data driven approach will also mute political recrimination.

All we are suggesting is that data harnessed by the War Room be shared in the public domain and rope in the private sector too.

S.DiiliRaj - Founder - RajGuru Advisors remarks that "TN should leverage the execution skills of the Pvt sector. Several Software majors will be willing to build & operate such a Portal. Corporates could be encouraged to sponsor vaccine programme for their employees with TN Government facilitating allocations to immunize the working population. Vaccine producers will find it easier to allocate with the private sector paying market determined prices."

