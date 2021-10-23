TN extends lockdown till November 15; allows schools, theatres to reopen - Check full list

The MK Stalin-led government announced on Saturday, October 23, a list of restrictions and relaxations for the coming weeks.

The government announced that it will reopen schools for classes 1-8 on a rotational basis from November 1. However, the school staff, teaching and non-teaching will have to be fully vaccinated.

Some restrictions are to extend until November 15 along with certain relaxations.

Shops and restaurants will now be allowed to remain open till 11 pm and standalone bars also can remain open as well.

Along with this, cinema halls can operate under 100 occupancy and swimming pools will be allowed to remain open from Saturday onwards.

Inter-state travel will also see some relaxation. Air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses can run on 100 per cent occupancy. However, inter-state buses to and from Kerala will not be allowed.

Here is a list of complete guidelines:

- Government training centers can run on 100 per cent attendance.

- Buses can run on full occupancy except for those coming from and going to Kerala

- Indoor and outdoor sports training and swimming pools will be allowed for therapy from Saturday.

- Ban to continue on festivals, political events and gatherings.