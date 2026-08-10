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TN Assembly unanimously passes CM Vijay's resolution on 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu'

Moving the resolution, the Chief Minister said that the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu must hold the top most priority in the State.

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ANI

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

TN Assembly unanimously passes CM Vijay's resolution on 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu'
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (FilePhoto/ANI)
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The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), along with the Congress party extended support to a resolution moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly formally mendating the singing of the State Song "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" before the commencement of programmes held by educational institutions, government offices and other public institutions in the state.

Moving the resolution, the Chief Minister said that the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu must hold the top most priority in the State.

"Tamil means pride, Tamil means power. The moment you say 'Tamil', the entire Tamil Nadu will come together and stand as one. Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu must hold the first place in Tamil Nadu. Giving first place to Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is our state right," he said.

He urged the members of the Assembly to unanimously extend support to the resolution, noting that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will not compromise on protecting the pride of the State song.

"The TVK government will not compromise when it comes to protecting the pride of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu. Saying that Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu should be sung first does not need to become a political debate. Leaving aside party differences, all members must come together and extend their support to this resolution," he said.

The resolution states that Tamil is one of the world's oldest classical languages and that Tamil civilisation represents one of the oldest cultural traditions in the world.

It highlights that "Tamil Thai Vazhthu", the invocation to Mother Tamil from the play "Manonmaniam" written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891, was brought into practice through a government order issued on November 23, 1970, directing that it should be sung first at government functions.

The resolution further states that from December 12, 2021, "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" was officially accorded the status of State Song, and its mandatory singing before programmes in educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions in Tamil Nadu was ordered.

The resolution comes in the context of observations made by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in its letter dated July 9, regarding the singing of the State Song.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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