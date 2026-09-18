TMC vs TMC: Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of aiding party split, says 'sarkar chori, ab party chori'

Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP and the Election Commission of targeting political parties, alleging a pattern of party splits and election symbol disputes.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Election Commission of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party of helping split political parties and deprive them of their election symbols. Citing a similar pattern followed in the cases of the Shiv Sena and NCP, Gandhi said now the target is Trinamool Congress following the ECI's interim order to freeze their name and "Flowers and Grass" symbol. He described “vote theft, government theft and now party theft” as signs of what he called India’s democratic decline.

Rahul alleges BJP, EC behind TMC party split

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "First Shiv Sena, then NCP, and now Trinamool Congress. Every time, the same pattern—BJP and the Election Commission join forces to split a party. Then its election symbol is snatched away. When an entire party can be stolen, it's hardly surprising that the votes of millions of Indians can be stolen too. Vote theft. Government theft. Now party theft—these have become symbols of our democratic decline," he said.

पहले शिवसेना, फिर NCP और अब तृणमूल कांग्रेस।



हर बार एक ही पैटर्न - BJP और चुनाव आयोग मिलकर एक पार्टी को तोड़ते हैं। फिर उसका चुनाव चिन्ह छीन लिया जाता है।



जब पूरी की पूरी पार्टी चोरी हो सकती है, तो करोड़ों भारतीयों के वोट चोरी होना भी हैरानी की बात नहीं।



वोट चोरी। सरकार चोरी।… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2026

Further, the Lok Sabha LoP alleged that the ECI is actively failing its constitutional duty. "The ECI's constitutional responsibility is to protect the mandate—but instead, it's aiding those very forces that overturn the people's verdict. This fight isn't just Mamata Banerjee's. It's the fight of every political party, every voter who wants free and fair elections," he said.

ECI freezes TMC symbol

ECI passed an interim order on Thursday barring both rival factions of the Trinamool Congress from using the name "All India Trinamool Congress" or the party's "Flowers and Grass" symbol until the leadership dispute is finally resolved. ECI's order stated that "Neither of the two groups led by Shri Arup Roy (Petitioner) and the other led by Ms Mamata Banerjee (Respondent) shall be permitted to use the name of the party 'All India Trinamool Congress '." The order followed a hearing on Thursday at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, where the ECI heard the rival factions after seeking their final submissions.