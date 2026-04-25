TMC vs BJP: Mamata Banerjee to file legal case against HM Amit Shah over 'violent' remarks

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday informed that she will file a legal case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his 'violent remarks'.

Ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she will be filing a legal case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'violent remarks'. Addressing a rally in Hoogly, Banerjee said, ''We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments.''

''What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal - never,'' she added.

Earlier on Friday, Amit Shah in Arambagh issued a stern warning and said, ''I'm warning Didi's goons not to step out of their homes on the 29th. If the people of Arambagh are troubled on the 29th, after the 5th, we'll hang them upside down and straighten them out.''

For those unversed, the polling for Phase 1 of the West Bengal State Assembly elections concluded on Thursday at 6 pm, with a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 percent.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. After the first phase, the Union Minister congratulated voters for the record-high turnout of the West Bengal Assembly elections and also praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process.

(With ANI inputs)