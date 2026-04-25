TMC vs BJP: Mamata Banerjee to file legal case against HM Amit Shah over 'violent' remarks

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INDIA
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday informed that she will file a legal case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his 'violent remarks'.