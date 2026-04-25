FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamil Nadu: 2 workers killed in blast at firecracker factory in Theni

Karnataka High Court quashes case against Ranveer Singh in Kantara mimicry row, asks him to visit Chamundi Temple in Mysuru

IPL 2026: Scary scenes in DC vs PBKS clash as Lungi Ngidi taken away in ambulance after head injury

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian FM Araghchi in Islamabad as second US-Iran dialogue in doubt

DC vs PBKS: KL Rahul scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve this remarkable feat

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slams Arvind Kejriwal after 7 MPs quit AAP: 'Direct blow to your dictatorship'

What’s inside IPL 2026 Green Dot Trophy? CSK cricketer reveals unique surprise

TMC vs BJP: Mamata Banerjee to file legal case against HM Amit Shah over 'violent' remarks

Who is Saleem Wastik? 'Ex-Muslim' YouTuber arrested for murdering 13-year-old boy in 1995

Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'

  • LATEST
IPL 2026: Scary scenes in DC vs PBKS clash as Lungi Ngidi taken away in ambulance after head injury

IPL 2026: Scary scenes in DC vs PBKS clash as Lungi Ngidi taken away in ambulanc

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slams Arvind Kejriwal after 7 MPs quit AAP: 'Direct blow to your dictatorship'

'Blow to your dictatorship': Rekha Gupta slams Kejriwal after MPs' exodus

What’s inside IPL 2026 Green Dot Trophy? CSK cricketer reveals unique surprise

What’s inside IPL 2026 Green Dot Trophy? CSK cricketer reveals unique surprise

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy

HomeIndia

INDIA

TMC vs BJP: Mamata Banerjee to file legal case against HM Amit Shah over 'violent' remarks

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday informed that she will file a legal case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his 'violent remarks'.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

TMC vs BJP: Mamata Banerjee to file legal case against HM Amit Shah over 'violent' remarks
Amid ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee to file legal case against Home Minister Amit Shah
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she will be filing a legal case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'violent remarks'. Addressing a rally in Hoogly, Banerjee said, ''We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments.''
 
''What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal - never,'' she added.
 
Earlier on Friday, Amit Shah in Arambagh issued a stern warning and said, ''I'm warning Didi's goons not to step out of their homes on the 29th. If the people of Arambagh are troubled on the 29th, after the 5th, we'll hang   them upside down and straighten them out.''
 
For those unversed, the polling for Phase 1 of the West Bengal State Assembly elections concluded on Thursday at 6 pm, with a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 percent.
 
The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. After the first phase, the Union Minister congratulated voters for the record-high turnout of the West Bengal Assembly elections and also praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process.
 
(With ANI inputs)
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tamil Nadu: 2 workers killed in blast at firecracker factory in Theni
Tamil Nadu: 2 killed in blast at firecracker factory in Theni
Karnataka High Court quashes case against Ranveer Singh in Kantara mimicry row, asks him to visit Chamundi Temple in Mysuru
Karnataka High Court quashes case against Ranveer Singh in Kantara mimicry row
IPL 2026: Scary scenes in DC vs PBKS clash as Lungi Ngidi taken away in ambulance after head injury
IPL 2026: Scary scenes in DC vs PBKS clash as Lungi Ngidi taken away in ambulanc
DC vs PBKS: KL Rahul scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve this remarkable feat
KL Rahul scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve this remarkable feat
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slams Arvind Kejriwal after 7 MPs quit AAP: 'Direct blow to your dictatorship'
'Blow to your dictatorship': Rekha Gupta slams Kejriwal after MPs' exodus
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement