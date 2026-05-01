West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: TMC urges SC to allow state employees as counting supervisors, hearing tomorrow

The move came amid rising tensions during the second phase of polling, after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that “observers from outside” and police officers unfamiliar with Bengal were being deployed in a manner that targeted TMC workers.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress moved the Supreme Court on Friday against the Election Commission’s directive to appoint only Central government and PSU employees as counting supervisors and assistants for the May 4 vote count in West Bengal.

A special two-judge bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi will hear the matter on Saturday after the party sought urgent listing, with counting just days away.

TMC questions legality, cites departure from EC handbook

The plea challenges a recent communication from the Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal saying that at least one counting supervisor or assistant at each table must be from the Centre or a PSU. TMC argued that only the Election Commission, not the Additional CEO, can issue such an order.

The party said the directive goes beyond the EC’s handbook, which does not require Central staff for counting roles. While micro-observers are drawn from Central services, TMC called the extension to counting staff “arbitrary” and unique to Bengal.

TMC imposes allegation of biasness

In its petition, TMC alleged potential bias, contending that Central employees could be influenced as the Union government is controlled by a political party, affecting a level playing field during counting.

The Calcutta High Court had rejected these arguments on Thursday. It held that the EC handbook permits counting staff from either Central or state services and that personnel selection lies with election authorities. The court said existing safeguards — micro-observers, counting agents appointed by candidates, and CCTV surveillance — address concerns, and TMC’s apprehensions lacked evidence.

Political tensions escalate amid polling

The High Court noted that a similar legal question remains open despite an earlier special leave petition being dismissed by the Supreme Court. Finding “mere suspicion of bias” insufficient for judicial intervention, it dismissed TMC’s plea.

The Supreme Court challenge comes amid heightened political tension in the second phase of polling. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that “observers from outside” and police officers unfamiliar with Bengal were deployed to target TMC workers. Several constituencies reported clashes between TMC and BJP supporters, with the ruling party criticising the scale of security deployment.