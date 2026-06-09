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TMC Trouble Continues: Mahua Moitra slams Yusuf Pathan amid MPs’ rebellion, says 'have some shame'

TMC leader Mahua Moitra publicly criticised MP Yusuf Pathan amid a major rebellion within the party. Her remarks came after 20 Lok Sabha MPs reportedly broke away to form a separate parliamentary group, deepening the political crisis facing Mamata Banerjee's party.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 10:54 AM IST

TMC Trouble Continues: Mahua Moitra slams Yusuf Pathan amid MPs’ rebellion, says 'have some shame'
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The political turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) deepened on Monday after party MP Mahua Moitra publicly criticised fellow parliamentarian Yusuf Pathan, accusing him of aligning with the party’s rebel faction. Her remarks came just hours after a significant section of TMC’s Lok Sabha MPs announced their decision to function as a separate parliamentary group, dealing a major blow to the party leadership.

Taking to social media, Moitra questioned Pathan’s loyalty to the party and urged him to stand by the mandate given to him by voters in Baharampur. She also referenced his career as an international cricketer, suggesting that he should display greater courage during the ongoing political crisis.

Yusuf Pathan already at the centre of controversy

The former Indian cricketer has recently found himself at the heart of speculation regarding his future within the party. Reports had claimed that the TMC leadership explored the possibility of Pathan vacating his Baharampur Lok Sabha seat to create an opportunity for party chief Mamata Banerjee to contest a by-election from the constituency.

The reports further suggested that former India captain Sourav Ganguly had been approached to help convince Pathan. However, Ganguly strongly denied any involvement and dismissed the claims as baseless.

Pathan made history in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by defeating Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, becoming the first TMC candidate to secure victory in Baharampur since the party’s inception.

Major split in TMC’s parliamentary wing

The latest controversy comes amid a major split within the party's Lok Sabha unit. A group of 20 MPs, led by Chief Whip Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, reportedly informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of their decision to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While the rebel lawmakers have not formally resigned from the TMC, they intend to operate as a separate bloc in Parliament. Political observers believe the move is designed to avoid disqualification under anti-defection laws while signaling a shift in political alignment.

Trouble deepens for party leadership

The parliamentary rebellion follows a separate crisis within the TMC’s legislative wing in West Bengal. Rebel leaders have claimed the backing of a substantial number of MLAs, strengthening their position in the ongoing power struggle within the party.

The twin challenges facing the TMC have exposed growing divisions within the organisation, raising serious questions about its unity and leadership ahead of future political battles in West Bengal

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