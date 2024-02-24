Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, who donated Rs 22573202 ahead of Ramadan due to...

TMC to contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal: Derek O'Brien

Not Priyanka Chopra, but this actress was first choice opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish

Andhra Pradesh man creates world's smallest washing machine and yes, it works; watch

Assam cabinet repeals Muslim marriages and divorces registration Act

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, an Indian, who donated Rs 22573202 ahead of Ramadan due to...

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur name their boy Vardaan, parents share first pic of newborn: 'Nothing short of blessing'

Batters with most Test hundreds away from home

10 illnesses that can be caused due to Vitamin B12 deficiency

8 highest-paid TV actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

Not Priyanka Chopra, but this actress was first choice opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish

Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur name their boy Vardaan, parents share first pic of newborn: 'Nothing short of blessing'

HomeIndia

India

TMC to contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal: Derek O'Brien

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which are part of the opposition bloc INDIA, are said to have revived their talks to unitedly take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 07:25 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday said there has been ''no change'' in the party's stand of contesting all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, a few in Assam and one seat in Meghalaya, amid reports about the Congress soon finalising its seat-sharing arrangements with the party.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which are part of the opposition bloc INDIA, are said to have revived their talks to unitedly take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

However, O'Brien, the TMC leader in the Rajya Sabha, said, ''A few weeks ago...West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that TMC is fighting all the 42 seats in Bengal. We are also in the fray in a few seats in Assam and the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya. There is no change in this position.'' Earlier in the day, sources said discussions were underway between the Congress and the TMC for seat sharing and that it would be finalised soon.

The TMC, which is the ruling party in West Bengal, has sought two seats in Assam and one in Meghalaya, which are being discussed, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Instagram creators can now earn more, Meta rolling out a new tool that will…

Assam cabinet repeals Muslim marriages and divorces registration Act

World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

'After independence, Congress party...': BJP chief JP Nadda at Labharthi Sammelan in Mumbai

Andhra Pradesh man creates world's smallest washing machine and yes, it works; watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE