TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to boycott opposition meet in Delhi

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will boycott the opposition meeting to be held on January 12, 2020 in New Delhi.

“Congress and Left are jointly resorting to hooliganism in West Bengal. They are responsible for the violence in Malda. Both the parties are indulging in dirty politics in the state. I will fight against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) alone. I am going to boycott the opposition meeting in Delhi,” Banerjee said on the floor of the house at the Bengal Legislative Assembly during a special session on Thursday.

Her statements came in the wake of uproar in the assembly where several Left and Congress leaders raised questions at the administration after a viral video surfaced where policemen were allegedly seen vandalising series of vehicles in Malda’s Sujapur.

“What we saw yesterday is condemnable. The administration has completely failed. Yesterday we saw policemen resorting to vandalism, the government must fix responsibility,” said CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty.

On Wednesday, massive clashes erupted in Malda district’s Sujapur after Left and Congress supporters were blocking the National Highway- 34 in support of the Bharat Bandh. When police tried to remove the blockade, they clashed with police and also hurled bricks.

Police in retaliation resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells. As many as ten vehicles were set ablaze by agitators claimed the police.

The opposition meet convened by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on January 13, 2020 at the Parliament House will be attended by several opposition leaders over the present situation in the country in the wake of widespread protests against NRC and CAA.