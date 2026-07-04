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TMC Split Widens: Rebels stake claim to Party symbol, funds, and headquarters; details inside

The move came a day after the dissident bloc petitioned the Election Commission in New Delhi, claiming the 28-year-old party's name, funds, and twin-flower symbol.

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Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 09:48 AM IST

TMC Split Widens: Rebels stake claim to Party symbol, funds, and headquarters; details inside
TMC Split Widens: Rebels stake claim to Party symbol, funds, and headquarters; details inside (Source:X/ANI)
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The internal conflict in the Trinamool Congress escalated on Friday after heavy CRPF and Kolkata Police deployment outside the party's Metropolitan state office. The lockdown followed claims that a rebel group led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee had taken control of the headquarters.

The move came a day after the dissident bloc petitioned the Election Commission in New Delhi, claiming the 28-year-old party's name, funds, and twin-flower symbol.

Accompanied by Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, and Akhruzzaman, Banerjee entered the EM Bypass office, the party's nerve centre since 2022, to assert control.

The rebels replaced signage and put up a banner naming senior MLA Arup Roy as the new chairman, in place of Mamata Banerjee. The faction said the building's lease had expired, and a new agreement was signed under their working committee."This is our party office, and it will remain our party office. The key to the main gate will be with us," MLA Akhruzzaman said, adding they still respect the photographs of Mamata Banerjee on display, while rejecting Abhishek Banerjee's leadership.

The dramatic takeover triggered immediate fury from the camp loyal to Mamata Banerjee, prompting senior leaders to hit the streets and lodge emergency police complaints. A fierce war of words erupted as party stalwarts took turns slamming the rebel offensive.

Veteran leader Madan Mitra launched a direct attack on the Union Government, alleging that the CRPF rushed to the spot within minutes to act as a shield for the rebels."At least one lakh of our party offices in Bengal are currently shut down, and our members are facing oppression, hooliganism, and police attacks. No one from the BJP went to protect them," Mitra charged, claiming the breakaway group is working hand-in-glove as the saffron party's "B-team."Prominent advocate and TMC leader Baiswanor Chattopadhyay stated that the party would not tolerate the forcible occupation. "Expelled members forcibly entered the party office to carry out illegal activities. This office bears the symbol and the face of Mamata Banerjee. The All India Trinamool Congress is identified by her face alone," he stated.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a blistering broadside against the rebel leadership, branding the LoP a "criminal trespasser." Banerjee issued a direct warning to the dissidents: "Just because a bunch of goons formed a party, are we supposed to accept it? You started this game, but we will finish it. We will demonstrate this in two arenas: in the court of law and in the court of the people."With Kolkata Police announcing that they will verify the official ownership and lease documents of the building before allowing regular political activities to resume, the immediate battlefield shifts to New Delhi.

The Election Commission has directed both the Mamata Banerjee loyalists and the Ritabrata Banerjee faction to submit their comprehensive organisational claims and counterclaims by 5:30 PM on July 6.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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