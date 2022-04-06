TMC’s Mahua Moitra criticises meat ban in South Delhi, says ‘eating meat is constitutional right’

The closure of the meat shops in South Delhi has now sparked a political row, as many political leaders are speaking out against the decision of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which has imposed a ban on selling meat during the Navratri 2022 period.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday hit out at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navratri festival and said that the Constitution allows her to eat meat and shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade.

Citing her opinion on the meat ban row on Twitter, the TMC leader wrote, “I live in South Delhi. The Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like and the shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade. Full stop.”

Earlier on Monday, SDMC Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan said that in the future, licenses for running meat shops will be issued if they agree not to operate during the Navratri festival. The SDMC has also stated that action will be taken against meat shops that remain open from April 2 to 11, during the festival.

The Mayor informed that he has also written to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw their discount on alcohol during Navratri, and if possible, stop the sale of liquor for nine days too.

Following a similar suit, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to close all the meat shops in the area on the last three days of Navratri, that is, on Saptami (seventh day), Ashtami (eighth day), and Navami (ninth day).

This decision has sparked a lot of political reactions, with prominent leaders like JKNC leader Omar Abdullah and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposing the decision of the municipal bodies in Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma supported the decision.

As per PTI reports, Verma had said, “Navratri festival is there with people holding fasts and worshipping the goddess. Whether its Muslim community or others, they should respect it which is what our culture says.”

(With ANI inputs)