Is TMC MP Kakoli moving towards BJP? Complaints against party colleague Kalyan Banerjee, writes to LS Speaker Om Birla

Day after resigning from all organisational party posts, Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and alleged alleged verbal abuse and misogynistic behaviour by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. She also alleged inadequate support to her.

Day after resigning from all organisational party posts, Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Thursday in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleged verbal abuse and misogynistic behaviour by another TMC member, Kalyan Banerjee.

What did Kakoli allege?

“I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha,” she wrote in the letter. “This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished,” Dastidar wrote to the Speaker.

After deep mental conflict and long contemplation, I am compelled to write this letter. I am sincerely grateful to the All India Trinamool Congress for the respect, responsibilities, and opportunity to work for the people that it has given me throughout my long political life," Dastidar said.

However, Dastidar alleged that during her tenure, it had not been possible to stop the “misogynistic behaviour” of another educated MP towards women MPs.

"With profound sorrow and concern, I wish to inform you that I seek relief from the post of Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, along with all other organisational posts, committees, and responsibilities within the party. During my tenure, it has not been possible to stop the misogynistic behaviour of another educated MP towards women MPs, nor has adequate cooperation or empathy been received from the higher leadership," she said.

At the time of complaint, Kakoli did not name Banerjee but had referred to the conduct of “another uneducated and rude party MP” whose wrongful behaviour towards a woman, she claimed, was neither checked by the party nor she received adequate support from senior leaders. “It is not worth staying in a position where the indecent behaviour of another uneducated and rude party MP on a woman MP cannot be stopped or the cooperation and sympathy of the senior leadership cannot be obtained,” she wrote.

Kakoli’s party rebellion

In her resignation letter, Dastidar termed her tenure as head of the women’s wing “an important chapter” in her political career. “But with great sadness and concern, I am requesting to resign from the post of Chairperson of All India Trinamool Mahila Congress along with other organisational posts, committees and responsibilities of the party,” she wrote.

While resigning, Dastidar made clear that she would not quit as an MP and stay within the party as an ordinary worker. Not just this, the Barasat MP has completely avoided the party as she skipped its key events and came out in the open to flag the party’s internal functioning.

As many TMC councillors have resigned, her resignation and attending an administrative meeting chaired by West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari is seen as an act of rebellion within the party. Her party raised objections to the meeting.

Speculations around her joining BJP intensified after she attended the meeting chaired by the CM soon after she resigned from party's posts and flagged various concerns with the TMC. Two TMC MLAs also took part in the meeting held at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium in Kalyani in Nadia district.

When asked about her purpose behind attending a BJP meeting, before attending, she said, “It is not any party programme. It is an administrative programme, and administration is for all.” BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh also supported her statement and said, “This government is not only for the BJP; this government is for all. So, Opposition should have some space in democracy,” Ghosh said.

After becoming the West Bengal chief minister, Adhikari had made this announcement in the Legislative Assembly that representatives of the Opposition would be invited to all administrative meetings so they could share their experiences.