TMC rift deepens: Mamata comes under pressure as 12 'rebel' MPs meet BJP as she joins INDIA bloc, escalating post-poll crisis

Some of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC’s MPs have expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership and were seen meeting BJP in New Delhi on Monday. At least 12 such MPs held private meetings with the BJP that formed the state government last month.

Some of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC’s MPs have expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership and were seen meeting BJP in New Delhi on Monday. At least 12 such MPs held private meetings with the BJP that formed the state government last month. This came despite Mamata Banerjee attending INDIA bloc’s first meet in the national capital since the assembly elections.

Since the defeat of Trinamool Congress in the 2026 assembly election, the party has been facing repeated troubles, mainly due to MLAs resigning in large numbers and now the rebellion has reached Parliament. This development has strengthened the ongoing speculation regarding a possible split in the party as the rebellion has come now come out sharply in the public.

Some news reports have been saying that around 20 MPs attended the informal gathering at a secret location late on Sunday night in Delhi, sparking fresh speculation that the rebellion, that started with creating factions within the TMC’s legislature party in the state, may now have reached its parliamentary wing.